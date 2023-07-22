BANW Vs INDW News
Dramatic tie in the third ODI after Bangladesh's late strikes
Dramatic tie at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. India needed 1 from last 3 balls and had 1 wicket in hands Meghna Singh was caught behind and the match had been t
Jemimah Rodrigues' all-rounder brilliance annihilates Bangladesh women to square the series
India Women registered a dominating victory over Bangladesh Women as they've 120 run victory and squared the series by 1-1 on Wednesday (19th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket
Marufa Akter's four wicket haul inspires Bangladesh win the first ODI and go 1-0 ahead of the series
Bangladesh Women have beaten India Women by a massive margin of 40 runs on Sunday (16th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The match was reduced to 44 overs due
Bangladesh women avoid whitewash as they win the final T20I by 4 wickets
Bangladesh women have beaten the India women by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare to avoid the clean sweep on Thursday (13th JuIy) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.In
Shafali Verma's magical last over aids India women seal the T20I series
India women won a close encounter against Bangladesh women by 8 runs to seal the series by 2-0 on Tuesday (11th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Earlier the day, Indi
Harmanpreet Kaur's majestic 54 takes India home to go 1-0 up in the series
India women registered a convincing 7 wicket victory over Bangladesh women to go 1-0 ahead in the T20I series on Sunday (9th July) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.B