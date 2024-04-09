Bangladesh women vs Australia women 2024 News
Rabeya, Trisna improve in the latest ICC women's T20I rankings
Bangladesh women team were thumped by Australia women team at home. But some individual performances were superb to watch. That's why Bangladesh women's have upped in the ICC ranki
"I think we got everything we possibly could out of this series" - Alyssa Healy after a thumping 6-0 in Bangladesh
Australia women have thrashed Bangladesh women by 77 runs to complete the whitewash job on Thursday (4th April) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Quick-fire 45 and 44 from
Australia women complete the demolition job after whitewashing in the T20I's
"It is disappointing that we lost the game. If the team had won, the personal achievement would have felt much better" - Fariha Trisna
Fariha Trisna made a history in the second T20I against Australia women on Tuesday (2nd April). She had Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney in her final over to complete
Georgia Wareham shines with the bat as Australia women clinch the series with one match to go
Australia women beat Bangladesh women by 58 runs to secure the T20I series with one match to spare. Georgia Wareham's brilliant 57 off 30 balls and 6 wicket haul from a combined So
Healy - Mooney show class as Australia women demolish Bangladesh by 10 wickets
Australia women have done a demolition job at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium as they thumped Bangladesh women by 10 wickets on Sunday (31st March). Blitzkrieg fifties from H
Bangladesh Women’s Squad for T20i Series against Australia announced
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the three-match T20i series against Australia. There are three changes from the ODI series squad. Fargana Hoque Pinky
"We could not give even 10% of our ability" - Nigar Sultana Joty after being whitewashed by Australia women
Australia women thumped Bangladesh women by 8 wickets on Wednesday (27th March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to clean sweep Bangladesh by 3-0. Kim Garth and Ashleigh Ga
Kim Garth and Ashleigh Gardner dominate with the ball to clean sweep Bangladesh women
Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux star in Australia's dominating series win victory over Bangladesh women
Australia women have defeated Bangladesh women by 6 wickets on Sunday (24th March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to seal the series by 2-0, with one match still to go. S
Sutherland wants to win the series with one match in hand
Australia women's team has come to Bangladesh for the first time. The Aussies will play three ODI and three T20 matches with the Bangladesh women's team during the tour. Aussie gir
The way King conquered the challenging conditions
The conditions in the subcontinent are always challenging for teams like Australia, New Zealand, England.This is the first time the Australian women's team has visited Bangladesh.A