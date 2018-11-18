Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018 News
Zimbabwe series will do us a lot of good going against Windies: Rhodes
Bangladesh coach Steve Rhodes believes the Test series against Zimbabwe which turned out to a tough series will help to fight it hard in the upcoming series against Windies.[captio
Pains and gains from Zimbabwe series
If ODI series white wash was a business as usual achievement, drawn test series answered few questions and created few puzzles. Bangladesh won the ODI series against 3-0 dominating
We have given a proposal to board to find a wrist-spinner or a chinaman: Joshi
Bangladesh's spin consultant Sunil Joshi feels Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz handed the spin attack pretty well in the absence of the main spinner of the team Shakib Al Hasan
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test, Dhaka
Bangladesh have squared two-match series with Zimbabwe by 1-1 after a 218-run victory in the second Test in Dhaka. The match ended in the second session of day five.Mushfiqur Rahim
The win is a great relief, says Mahmudullah
Defeating visiting Zimbabwe by 218 runs in the second and final Test, Bangladesh resurrected from the heavy lost in the first match.[caption id="attachment_108645" align="aligncent
This series will give us a lot of confidence going forward: Masakadza
Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza believes there is a lot of positives to take from this series and his side can get a lot of confidence going forward.After getting thrashed 3-0
Mahmudullah defends wicket-less Khaled
Although Bangladesh won the Test match, pacer Khaled Ahmed had a poor start to his Test career as he failed to pick up a wicket in both the innings he bowled. However, captain Mahm
Bangladesh level Test series with a huge win
Bangladesh have leveled the two-match Test series 1-1 by beating Zimbabwe by 218 runs in the second Test in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.Zimbabwe have completed their shor
We badly needed this win: Mushfiqur
Taijul Islam has been adjudged man of the series for taking 18 wickets in two Tests.Bangladesh have just leveled the series 1-1 at the home cricket beating visiting Zimbabwe by a m
Live: Bangladesh need six wickets to win
Bangladesh have bagged two wickets in the first session of day five of Dhaka Test. The Tigers need six more Zimbabwean wickets to win the second Test.[caption id="attachment_108595
Live: Bangladesh on the highway to haven
At stumps of day four of the second test match of UCB series Bangladesh looks poised. As far winning Dhaka test and squaring the series Bangladesh is on the highway to haven. Havin
Zimbabwe coach still hopeful of saving the Test match
Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput believes his side still have the chance to save the Test match and win the series despite losing two wickets and most probably three as Tendai C