Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2015 News
Ngarva holds Ireland off, giving Zimbabwe 1-0 lead
Zimbabwe have got off to a winning start in the five-match T20I seriesagainst Ireland, where the visitors won the first match by three runs in a low scoringencounter.After losing t
Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I
Jannatul Naym PiealWinning a Man of the Match award by a member of the losing side is “not very common”. But this is exactly what happened with Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller in the fir
LIVE: Tigers opt to bat first in final T20
Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza won the toss and chose to bat first in the second and final T20I against Zimbabwe in Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadimum (SBNCS).
Video Clip: A dream, stylish finish by Mashrafe
The "Narail Express" Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is known for his big hitting in the slog overs. He finished many matches for Bangladesh with a bang previously.He showed more of that in t
Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I
[caption id="attachment_33337" align="aligncenter" width="448"] Nasir celebrating after hunting Ervine's wicket[/caption]Khan Mutasim Billah LifeBangladesh won the first Twenty20 a
Waller lifts Zimbabwe to 131
Tauhidul Islam In a one man innings, Malcolm Waller hit half a dozen sixes to lift Zimbabwe to a fighting total of 131 against Bangladesh in the first T20, in what seems to be a bo
Video Clip: Jubair's 2 wickets in 5 balls on debut
[caption id="attachment_32648" align="aligncenter" width="467"] Mashrafe won the toss and elected to bowl first[/caption]Jubair Hossain picks up 2 wickets in just 5 balls on his de
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe and sealed a clean sweep in the ODI series. In the 3rd and last ODI Bangladesh won by 61 runs held in Mirpur Sher-e Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SB
Mustafizur achieves new heights, another record on offer
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh wonder-kid Mustafizur Rahman has recorded another quite unique and impressive record to his name. The Satkhira-born paceman, who claimed 8 wicket
Tigers look to dominate in an uneven format
Jannatul Naym PiealAs far as the shortest version of the game of cricket is concerned, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe are undoubtedly the most inexperienced sides among all the Test playi
Bright chance for Bangladesh to win 6th spot in ICC ODI Rankings
Jannatul Naym PiealFollowing the completion of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Dhaka, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday has updated
Significant improvement for Tigers in ICC ODI Rankings
Jannatul Naym PiealFollowing the completion of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in Dhaka, and also the first match of the ongoing ODI series between Pakis