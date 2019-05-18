Bangladesh vs Windies News
Watch: Mosaddek's full innings against Windies
Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe
Watch: Mosaddek takes 25 runs in one over
Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe
Watch: Mosaddek's quick fire 52
Bangladesh win their first ever tournament against full ICC member team’s tournament after a breathtaking chase in a nail-biting encounter.It was yet another day for Bangladesh whe
Watch: Mustafiz's 4 wickets against Windies
An all-round show from Bangladesh secured a comfortable win against Windies in the fifth match of the tri-nation series and it takes them to the final.A back to back win against Wi
Watch: Shakib takes a brilliant catch against Windies
Bangladesh win their opening match in the tri-nation series comfortably by 8 wickets against Windies courtesy of a top class performance from the batting unit. After winning the to
Watch: Shakib's six lands outside the stadium
Bangladesh win their opening match in the tri-nation series comfortably by 8 wickets against Windies courtesy of a top class performance from the batting unit.After winning the tos
Watch: Liton's 60 runs in 2nd T20I against Windies
After a disastrous performance in the first T20I, the hosts crawled back in the second T20I to level the series at the Mirpur Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.[caption id="a
Watch: Soumya Sarkar's 80 run against Windies in 3rd ODI
Bangladesh have completed another series win. They have outplayed Windies by 8 wickets in the series deciding third ODI in Sylhet to take series by 2-1.[caption id="attachment_1110
Watch: Shadman Islam's 76 runs against Windies in Dhaka
At the end of the second session, Bangladesh scored 175 runs losing 4 wickets.Debutant Shadman Islam has been sailing briskly in the first innings of the second and last Test match
Nayeem and bowlers featured day-2
Chattogram test appears delicately poised making the third day a nervy day for both the team. On a spinner dominated day, two Of Chootogram Test 17 wickets tumbled. Panic-stricken
Highlights: Bangladesh vs Windies, 1st Test, Day-2
The Chattogram Test has been witnessing an eye-to-eye clash between Bangladesh and Windies as the hosts finish second day with 133-run lead having only five wickets in hand.[captio