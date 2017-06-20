Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2017 News
No more chances of Ban-Pak series
A bilateral full series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, which was scheduled to be played in Bangladesh in July-August this year, doesn't have any chance of being held. [বাংলায় পড়ু
We have not cancelled any series- PCB
Pakistan Cricket team were scheduled to tour Bangladesh on 9th of Ju
Former cricketers urges PCB to tour Bangladesh
The Pakistan Cricket team were all set to tour Bangladesh f
'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'
Former world champions Pakistan Cricket team are playing the
BCB President: Pakistan are afraid of facing Bangladesh
Pakistan were scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh in July this year to play a full bilateral series against Bangladesh consisting of three ODIs, two Tests and a sole T20I match. But
BCB to issue Pakistan show cause notice for tour cancellation
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is going to issue their Pakistani counterparts a show cause notice for cancelling the proposed tour to Bangladesh later this year. [নিউজটি বাংলায়
BCB boss 'shocked' at Pakistan's tour cancellation
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon is shocked at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s sudden decision to call of the scheduled Bangladesh tour later this year. P
Pakistan's decision totally unexpected, says BCB
Pakistan were due to tour Bangladesh in July-August of this year for a full bilateral series. But all of a sudden without any prior notice, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pos
Pakistan call off Bangladesh tour
Pakistan will not tour Bangladesh this year as per schedule, said the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shaharyar Khan on Wednesday. According to the PCB boss, said the series
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh on 9 July?
Bangladesh will run through a busy schedule of international cricket after the ICC Champions Trophy. It was known earlier Pakistan will visit Bangladesh in July and afterwards Aust
BCB still hopeful of Dhaka hosting Pakistan series
The Home of Cricket of Bangladesh, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka is going through major renovation process. There have been questions being asked whether t
BCB chooses SL to face Pakistan and HP team to tour Pakistan
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan has confirmed that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to send High Performance Unit to Pakistan. Meanwhile, the national side