Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2017 News
thumb

No more chances of Ban-Pak series

A bilateral full series between Bangladesh and Pakistan, which was scheduled to be played in Bangladesh in July-August this year, doesn't have any chance of being held. [বাংলায় পড়ু

thumb

We have not cancelled any series- PCB

[caption id="attachment_63733" align="aligncenter" width="640"] We have not cancelled any series- PCB.[/caption]Pakistan Cricket team were scheduled to tour Bangladesh on 9th of Ju

thumb

Former cricketers urges PCB to tour Bangladesh

[caption id="attachment_64967" align="aligncenter" width="389"] Former cricketers urges PCB to tour Bangladesh.[/caption]The Pakistan Cricket team were all set to tour Bangladesh f

thumb

'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'

[caption id="attachment_73429" align="alignnone" width="680"] 'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'[/caption]Former world champions Pakistan Cricket team are playing  the

thumb

BCB President: Pakistan are afraid of facing Bangladesh

Pakistan were scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh in July this year to play a full bilateral series against Bangladesh consisting of three ODIs, two Tests and a sole T20I match. But

thumb

BCB to issue Pakistan show cause notice for tour cancellation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is going to issue their Pakistani counterparts a show cause notice for cancelling the proposed tour to Bangladesh later this year. [নিউজটি বাংলায়

thumb

BCB boss 'shocked' at Pakistan's tour cancellation

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon is shocked at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s sudden decision to call of the scheduled Bangladesh tour later this year. P

thumb

Pakistan's decision totally unexpected, says BCB

Pakistan were due to tour Bangladesh in July-August of this year for a full bilateral series. But all of a sudden without any prior notice, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has pos

thumb

Pakistan call off Bangladesh tour

Pakistan will not tour Bangladesh this year as per schedule, said the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shaharyar Khan on Wednesday. According to the PCB boss, said the series

thumb

Pakistan to tour Bangladesh on 9 July?

Bangladesh will run through a busy schedule of international cricket after the ICC Champions Trophy. It was known earlier Pakistan will visit Bangladesh in July and afterwards Aust

thumb

BCB still hopeful of Dhaka hosting Pakistan series

The Home of Cricket of Bangladesh, Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka is going through major renovation process. There have been questions being asked whether t

thumb

BCB chooses SL to face Pakistan and HP team to tour Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan has confirmed that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) agreed to send High Performance Unit to Pakistan. Meanwhile, the national side

