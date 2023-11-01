
Bangladesh vs Pakistan News
thumb

I think it's easy to make runs after playing 3 or 4 overs for the batters: Fakhar

Pakistan has finally seen victoryin the World Cup. After losing four matches in a row, Pakistan won their thirdmatch in their seventh match. Babar Azam's team won by 7 wickets agai

thumb

We are all playing badly: Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, one of themost important members of the Bangladesh team, thinks that the team's failurein the World Cup is due to the failure of every cricketer. Everyone in th

thumb

I tried but they played very good shots: Shoriful

Bangladesh's losing streak in theWorld Cup continues. Coming to the 7th match, Bangladesh suffered its 6thconsecutive loss. This time the Tigers lost toPakistan by 7 wickets. Batti

thumb

Fakhar sacrifices century for sake of the team

Pakistan has finally returned tothe winning streak in the World Cup. After losing four matches in a row,Pakistan picked up their third win in their seventh match. Babar Azam's team

thumb

We have to give something back to fans so they can smile: Shakib

Bangladesh supporters had highhope for their country before the World Cup. Especially after Shakib Al Hasangot the captaincy, the expectations of many were sky high. It was expecte

thumb

Luck is not favoring us: Miraz

Bangladesh started the ODI WorldCup with a great win, followed by miserable defeats in 6 consecutive matches.This rare experience of seeing both sides of the coin in the World Cup

thumb

Pakistan tried to finish off match early against Bangladesh with NRR in mind

Bangladesh could not see the faceof victory against Pakistan. Coming to their 7th match in the World Cup, theTigers lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets. As a result of this loss, Banglad

thumb

My confidence was low too in batting, admits Shakib after Pakistan game

Bangladesh got the bitter tasteof its sixth consecutive defeat in the current World Cup. After a win againstAfghanistan in the first match, Shakib Al Hasan's team has become a comp

thumb

Shaheen, Wasim star with the ball as Pakistan bundle out Bangladesh for 204

Pakistan scrapped Bangladesh for a below par 204 on Tuesday (31st October) at Eden Gardens. Shaheen Shah Afridi and Wasim Junior's three fers helped Pakistan steamrolling over Bang

thumb

Live: Bangladesh bat first, Hridoy comes in for Mahedi

Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to bat first against Bangladesh in the ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday(October 31) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Bangladesh have made one chan

thumb

Pakistan team skip dinner at hotel, orders foods from famous Kolkata restaurant

On Sunday, October 29, thePakistan cricket team decided to dine at the popular Zam Zam Restaurant inKolkata rather than at the team hotel. The cricketers used an internet mealdeliv

thumb

It is up to the individual to motivate himself: Shakib ahead of Pakistan game

Bangladesh will now face Pakistanon Tuesday (October 31) in the ODI World Cup. Like Bangladesh, Pakistan is alsospinning in the circle of failure. Tigers have lost 5 matches in a r

