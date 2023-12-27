Bangladesh vs New Zealand News
Shoriful, Litton star in Bangladesh's maiden T20I win in New Zealand
Bangladesh thumped New Zealand by 5 wickets on Wednesday (27th December) at McLean Park, Napier. Three fer from Shoriful Islam, 2 fer from Mahedi Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman helped
Bangladesh crash New Zealand by 9 wickets to breach the 18 match losing streak in New Zealand
Bangladesh thumped New Zealand by 9 wickets on Saturday (23rd December) at McLean Park, Napier to avoid the cleansweep. Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sakar's 3 fer
Green TV is all set to broadcast live Bangladesh - New Zealand series
Bangladesh will tour New Zealand for white ball series, the series starting from 17th December. The series will be live telecasted by satellite TV channel Green Tv. Not only the Ne
Play calls off due to bad light in Mirpur after Bangladesh's slender lead
Bangladesh have a lead of 30 runs after the day 3 in Mirpur. Another bad light happened in the match and the match time reduced for this reason. Glenn Phillips fighting 87 helped N
Heavy rain in Dhaka enforces the match referee to call stumps without a ball being bowled
The day 2 of the test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand have been washed out without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain in Dhaka. Yesterday, Bangladesh posted a paltry 17
Taijul-Miraz run riot as Bangladesh slightly in better position after action packed day
Bangladesh are on top after day 1 in Mirpur test. Mehedi Miraz's 3 fer and Taijul Islam's 2 wicket haul helped Bangladesh reduce Nz to 55-5 before the stumps. Before them all, Mus
Taijul Islam roars with 6 wicket haul as Bangladesh make history after beating New Zealand by 150 runs
Bangladesh have made history as they beat New Zealand by a massive margin of 150 runs. Taijul Islam's 6 wicket haul in the second innings and Najmul Hossain Shanto's majestic centu
Bangladesh one inch away from making history as they need 3 more wickets to win the match
Bangladesh were on top of day 4 as the spin trio ran riot through the Kiwi batters. Taijul Islam's four fer helped Bangladesh reduce New Zealand to 113-7. They need more 229 runs w
Najmul Hossain Shanto's majestic century helps Bangladesh have 205 runs lead after day 3
Bangladesh ended their day on a high. They've a lead of 205 runs and have set batters like their skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shanto notched up his 3rd test t
Kane Williamson's 29th hundred keeps New Zealand on the track after day 2 in Sylhet test
New Zealand have another strong day out in the test match. They finished the day 2 on being 266-8. Kane Williamson's 29th test hundred helped Kiwis going strong the whole day befor
Glenn Phillips runs riot as his 4 wicket haul decimates Bangladesh to 310-9 after day 1
Bangladesh finished their day at 310-9. Mahmudul Hasan Joy's gritty 86 and Nurul Hasan Sohan's quick-fire 29 helped Bangladesh cruise pass 300 mark. On the other hand, New Zealand'
Malik blames "Mirpur pitch" for Bangladesh's struggles in World Cup
Bangladesh lost by 8 wickets toNew Zealand in Chennai. Bangladesh batters did not get runs on a good wicket evenin Dharamsala. Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik blames Mirpur's pitc