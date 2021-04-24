Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 2019 News
Papon admits Bangladesh's weakness in Test cricket
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon has admitted that Bangladesh are weak in Test cricket and there are many reasons behind it. He mentioned strategical pr
With a broken finger, Nayeem Hasan played in Chittagong Test
Young spinner Nayeem Hasan has been thrown out of the field action for several weeks on account of finger injury that he suffered during the one-off Test against Afghanistan.[capti
Glorious Milestone For Afghanistan Cricket
The rookies of Test Cricket Afghanistan playing only its third test ever achieved a significant milestone crushing favorite Bangladesh in its backyard by massive 224 runs.[caption
Rashid dedicates man of the match award to Nabi
Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan dedicated his man of the match award to Mohammad Nabi, who retired from Test cricket after the historic victory.Farewells can't get better than this
Had the dream to play Test cricket for Afghanistan: Nabi
Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi had an iconic farewell as his side won their first away Test match and that too in their third game.As much as no one didn't expect Mohammad N
Appreciations pouring on Afghanistan winning big against Bangladesh
Rain played spoil sport in Chittagong but visiting Afghanistan winning substantially against Bangladesh, have recorded their second Test win out of three matches they played so far
Bangladesh— The first Test team to lose to 10 oppositions
When it's time for Afghanistan to celebrate the glory, their opposition Bangladesh face the the worst probable situation. Monday's defeat means a new low added to Bangladesh histor
Watch: Soumya Sarkar's frustrated moments after a brainfade single
Bangladesh left-hand batsman took an unwanted single run during the last overs of the Test against Afghanistan.Bangladesh had a terrible day for them in the office, losing the only
Bangladesh suffer massive loss against Afghanistan
Visiting Afghanistan have imposed a colossal defeat upon Bangladesh in the one-off Test series. In the rain interrupted fifth and final day of the match, the home team lost all the
Shakib explains reason behind promoting Mosaddek
Mosaddek Hossain was seen batting at number three for the first time. He was looking well until he threw his wicket away with a reckless shot.With a mammoth target to chase, Bangla
Watch BCB president furious with Bangladesh's performance
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon is disappointed with Bangladesh's ongoing performance in the only Test against Afghanistan. [দেখুন ভিডিও ক্লিপ: ৬ মাসের
We had two bad days in the game: Mehidy
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan feels the team had really bad two days in the game, but he still not lost all hopes of winning the game.[caption id="attachment_128482" align="a