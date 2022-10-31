Bangladesh Under-19 Team News
No Ariful in Bangladesh U-19 squad for Pakistan tour
Participating as the defendingchampions, the Bangladesh Under-19 team's last World Cup was a nightmare.Batter Ariful Islam was brilliant though the rest performed poorly. Arifulaga
World Cup winning coach Richard Stonier's Bangladesh tenure ends
Richard Stonier was the biggestblessing to the Bangladesh Under-19 team. The cricketers working under him alsounanimously admitted that the attitude of the team had been changing s
I don't think there was a lack of preparation: Rakibul
This year's Youth World Cup has ended as a disaster for the youth team of Bangladesh. Team returned to the country after the tournament. Captain Rakibul Hasan spoke about the tea
Tigers reach Quarter Finals with another convincing win
Tigers showed their class in do or die battle in ICC Under-19 World Cup. They restricted United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a a low total and later chased without any trouble. Rakibul'
Tigers not worried with Asia Cup defeat against India
Bangladesh won the last Youth World Cup title by defeating India. Before this World Cup, they has fond memories of losing to India. However, the defeat in the Asia Cup did not da
Leg spinner crisis for Bangladesh even in U-19
Bangladesh's cry for leg spinner is nothing new. When leg spinners dominate in world cricket, then leg spinners are golden deer in Bangladesh. The greenroom of the national team is
Pakistan to tour Bangladesh
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed a four-day match and a five-match ODI series against Afghanistan U-19 team. But the Bangladeshi youths will not have to wait to play as
Bangladesh U-19 camp scheduled in Sylhet
A 31-member Bangladesh U-19 squad has been named for a two-week practice camp in Sylhet.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made an arrangement of hosting the U-19 team's practice i
BKSP to laud Under-19 World Cup heroes
Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), is going to congratulate ICC Under-19 World Cup winning heroes on Thursday, February 27.The most renowned national sports institute of t
New Zealand U19 thrash Bangladesh U19 in fourth one-day
The New Zealand Under 19 team have pulled off an impressive final-over run chase claiming a four-wicket victory over Bangladesh Under 19 in the fourth one-day match at Bert Sutclif
Bowling the biggest weapon for the Young Tigers
Jannatul Naym PiealAhead of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup at home early next year, Bangladesh coach Mizanur Rahman and captain Mehedi Hasan Miraz are considering bowling as th
Bangladesh batting collapse hands India 7-wicket win in final
Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh Under-19 team suffered a big blow just prior to the ICC Under-19 World Cup to be held at home next year. They lost in the final of the Tri-nation Und