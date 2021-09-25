Bangladesh U19s vs Afghanistan U19s 2021 News
Afghanistan stun Bangladesh in Youth Test
Afghanistan U19s have made their maiden Youth Test memorable with a tight three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Afghanist
Afg U19 captain mankads to beat Bangladesh
Afghanistan U19s have won their first match of the Bangladesh tour, thanks to a 'mankad' run-out that gave them 19-run victory in the fourth Youth ODI at Sylhet International Crick
Afghanistan U19s to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow
Afghanistan U19s are set to tour Bangladesh for five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test this month.Photo: Afghanistan Cricket BoardThe Afghanistan squad has left Afghanistan for Banglad