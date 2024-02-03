Bangladesh U19s News
Pakistan U19 beat Bangladesh U19 to confirm semifinals
Bangladesh could have gone to thesemi-finals if they had won against Pakistan in 38.1 overs. However, thesemi-finals are far away, the Tigers could not win due to batting failure.
Bangladesh U19 win against Nepal U19 in World Cup Super Six phase
Bangladesh U19 team won by 5wickets against Nepal U19 team in their first match of the ICC U19 World CupSuper Six phase. As a result of this victory, the youth of Bangladesh surviv
Rabby, Ariful star in Bangladesh U19's big win
After Ariful Islam's century,captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took 4 wickets to give Bangladesh a huge victoryin the ICC U19 World Cup . The young tigers defeated the underpowered Uni
Ariful Islam equals Shikhar Dhawan, Jack Burham's record in U19 World Cup
Ariful Islam scored his thirdcentury in the U19 World Cup. Ariful scored a great century against USA U19team, played a brilliant innings of 103 runs off 103 balls.Ariful hit two ce
Maruf Mridha fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
The ICC U19 World Cup is underway in South Africa. So far Bangladesh have won and lost 1 match in two matches. But this time Bangladesh team got a bad news. They are currently thir
Shihab-Ahrar's 109-run partnership gives Bangladesh U19 easy win
Bangladesh won the ICC U19 WorldCup 'A' group match by a big margin of 6 wickets. This 6-wicket win againstIreland paved the way for the Tigers to go to the next round. Bangladesh
Bangladesh U19 team win against Australia in World Cup warm-up match
Bangladesh U19 team have grabbeda victory in their second warm-up match before the main stage of the ICC Men’s U19Cricket World Cup. Despite losing to Sri Lanka in the first match,
Bangladesh want to start with win against India in U19 World Cup
The 15th edition of the ICC U19World Cup will begin on January 19. Before the World Cup, the captains of allthe teams talked about the World Cup today at the Captain's Day organize
Miraz-Imrul's MKS makes contract with U19 team
Bangladesh U19 team won the AsiaCup a few days ago. This time, the youths are going to fight on the World Cupstage in South Africa. Before that tournament, they signed an agreement
Ariful sets his goal to be highest run-scorer in U19 World Cup
Several cricketers contributed tothe victory of the Bangladesh U19 team in the Asia Cup. But one of the brightestprospects was Ariful Islam. The most experienced cricketer of the c
Bangladesh youths aiming to adapt with South African conditions
The condition of Sri Lanka isvery close to Bangladesh. The U19 World Cup was supposed to be held in SriLanka. ICC restrictions have shifted the venue from Sri Lanka to South Africa
Tamim Iqbal manages 15 bats for U19 cricketers
A few days ago, the Bangladesh U19team won the Youth Asia Cup. The World Cup campaign is ahead for the youngsters.And before going to the World Cup, Tamim Iqbal, the former captain