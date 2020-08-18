
Bangladesh U-19 Team News
thumb

First batch of U-19 cricketers tests negative for COVID-19

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is trying to get over the ongoing critical situation in cricket. The board has taken multiple plans to get active again. On the one hand, the persona

thumb

Level of motivation is good: Saif

Bangladesh U-19 players are motivated before travelling to New Zealand for ICC U19 World Cup 2018 today. Skipper Saif Hassan has informed that they have had a good preparation. [বা

thumb

Mashrafe advices U-19 players to play freely

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has spoken with the players of Bangladesh U-19 World Cup squad on Sunday in Mirpur, Dhaka. He has told the youth tigers to play freely.

thumb

Youth Tigers start off with big win

Bangladesh U19 have started the five-match Youth ODI series against Afghanistan U19 with a big 145-run victory in the first match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

thumb

Bangladesh squad announced for U-19 Asia cup

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a squad  of 23-members for the Bangladesh National U-19 cricket team ahead of U-19 Asia cup. [Reaad in Bangla: অনূর্ধ্ব ১৯ এশিয়া কাপের

thumb

Young Tigers look to break India-jinx in final on Sunday

Jannatul Naym Pieal Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team on Sunday will lock horns with the hosts India in the final of the Tri-Nation Under-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament at Jada

