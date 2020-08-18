Bangladesh U-19 Team News
First batch of U-19 cricketers tests negative for COVID-19
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is trying to get over the ongoing critical situation in cricket. The board has taken multiple plans to get active again. On the one hand, the persona
Level of motivation is good: Saif
Bangladesh U-19 players are motivated before travelling to New Zealand for ICC U19 World Cup 2018 today. Skipper Saif Hassan has informed that they have had a good preparation. [বা
Mashrafe advices U-19 players to play freely
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has spoken with the players of Bangladesh U-19 World Cup squad on Sunday in Mirpur, Dhaka. He has told the youth tigers to play freely.
Youth Tigers start off with big win
Bangladesh U19 have started the five-match Youth ODI series against Afghanistan U19 with a big 145-run victory in the first match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.
Bangladesh squad announced for U-19 Asia cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a squad of 23-members for the Bangladesh National U-19 cricket team ahead of U-19 Asia cup. [Reaad in Bangla: অনূর্ধ্ব ১৯ এশিয়া কাপের
Young Tigers look to break India-jinx in final on Sunday
Jannatul Naym Pieal Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket team on Sunday will lock horns with the hosts India in the final of the Tri-Nation Under-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament at Jada