Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Bangladesh Tigers News
thumb

Bangladesh Tigers' camp affected by flood in Chattogram

Chattogram have been affected bysevere floods. Thousands of people have become waterlogged due to heavy rains.There is a severe food and fresh water shortage. Electricity substatio

thumb

Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing

The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in

thumb

Soumya, Yasir, Mominul, Bijoy included in shadow team's training camp

Bangladesh Tigers, the country's"shadow team," had their operations off for quite some time. TheBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'Shadow squad' camp is getting back into fullswing af

thumb

Bashar eyes Emerging Asia Cup title in the upcoming days

At various times, various thingsare heard in the country's cricket arena about the cricket pipeline ofBangladesh. In reality, the cricketers of Bangladesh High Performance andTiger

thumb

Bangladesh appoint David Moore as the Head of Programs

David Moore has been appointed asthe Head of Programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 58-year-oldAustralian has signed a two-year contract with BCB which starts next mon

thumb

Aftab receives coaching offer from US cricket club

Former Bangladesh national teamcricketer Aftab Ahmed has been offered a job as the coach of Atlanta Fire, adomestic cricket team in the United States. He has been in the role of th

thumb

Mrittunjoy, Mominul included in shadow team 'Bangladesh Tigers'

Test regulars, fringe members of national team and BPL performers make up the 23-strong squad for shadow team Bangladesh Tigers which will train in Bogura ahead of South Africa tou

