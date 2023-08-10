Bangladesh Tigers News
Bangladesh Tigers' camp affected by flood in Chattogram
Chattogram have been affected bysevere floods. Thousands of people have become waterlogged due to heavy rains.There is a severe food and fresh water shortage. Electricity substatio
Former cricketers including Akram, Athar, Nannu to visit USA for playing
The cricketers from the beginningera of Bangladesh cricket have retired since then. However, they are still seenfighting for 22 yards at times. For example, in matches organized in
Soumya, Yasir, Mominul, Bijoy included in shadow team's training camp
Bangladesh Tigers, the country's"shadow team," had their operations off for quite some time. TheBangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) 'Shadow squad' camp is getting back into fullswing af
Bashar eyes Emerging Asia Cup title in the upcoming days
At various times, various thingsare heard in the country's cricket arena about the cricket pipeline ofBangladesh. In reality, the cricketers of Bangladesh High Performance andTiger
Bangladesh appoint David Moore as the Head of Programs
David Moore has been appointed asthe Head of Programs of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The 58-year-oldAustralian has signed a two-year contract with BCB which starts next mon
Aftab receives coaching offer from US cricket club
Former Bangladesh national teamcricketer Aftab Ahmed has been offered a job as the coach of Atlanta Fire, adomestic cricket team in the United States. He has been in the role of th
Mrittunjoy, Mominul included in shadow team 'Bangladesh Tigers'
Test regulars, fringe members of national team and BPL performers make up the 23-strong squad for shadow team Bangladesh Tigers which will train in Bogura ahead of South Africa tou