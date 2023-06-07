
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh High Performance Unit
Bangladesh High Performance Unit News
thumb

Corey Collymore signs new contract, BCB finding replacement for Arshad Khan

The camp of the BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) high-performance (HP) unit is going on without a pacebowling coach and spin bowling coach. Pace bowling coach Corey Collymore'sarrival

thumb

Rangana Herath to train HP spinners

The BCB High Performance (HP)unit camp has started with a 25-member team. And the spin bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team and legendary spinner of Sri Lanka Rangana Herat

thumb

David Hemp wants overall development of Bangladesh cricket

The biggest pipeline of theBangladesh national team is the high-performance unit. Many cricketers havebeen called up from the national team by playing in high-performance andimprov

thumb

25 cricketers selected for HP camp

The Bangladesh national team camefrom England, 'A' team is busy in Sylhet. This time the high-performance unit(HP) will enter the field. HP's new coach David Hemp begins under the

thumb

Bangladesh A, HP Unit to face off

Bangladesh's fringe players will get match practice as Bangladesh A and BCB High Performance Unit are set to play a series in Chattogram.The sides will play three one-dayers on Sep

thumb

Champaka Ramanayake's contract with BCB set to be extended

Sri Lanka's former fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake's coaching contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to be extended.The 56-year-old is associated with the High Per

thumb

Tamim, Akbar put on six-hitting show in Mirpur

Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Akbar Ali's swashbuckling innings have been highlights of Bangladesh HP (High Performance) Unit members' first T20 clash at Mirpur.Winning the toss, Tanzid a

thumb

Naim, Tamim impress in HP one-dayer

Bangladesh HP (High Performance) Unit batters have shined in a 50-over warm-up game at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.    Towhid Hridoy's Team 'B' left with a comprehensive

thumb

Akbar, Naim shine in HP warm-up

Team 'A', led by Afif Hossain took on Naim Sheikh's Team 'B' in the two-day warm-up match at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_152981" align="

thumb

Bangladesh HP tour to Sri Lanka likely to be called off

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unlikely to send its High-Performance team as planned earlier, along with the national team to Sri Lanka, it is reliably learnt here.The proposal

thumb

Shanto slams ton, Bangladesh HP team occupy day one against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh High Performance team have made strong position against visiting Sri Lanka Emerging team at stumps of the first day of first unofficial Test.[caption id="attachment_1277

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.