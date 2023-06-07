Bangladesh High Performance Unit News
Corey Collymore signs new contract, BCB finding replacement for Arshad Khan
The camp of the BangladeshCricket Board (BCB) high-performance (HP) unit is going on without a pacebowling coach and spin bowling coach. Pace bowling coach Corey Collymore'sarrival
Rangana Herath to train HP spinners
The BCB High Performance (HP)unit camp has started with a 25-member team. And the spin bowling coach of the Bangladeshnational team and legendary spinner of Sri Lanka Rangana Herat
David Hemp wants overall development of Bangladesh cricket
The biggest pipeline of theBangladesh national team is the high-performance unit. Many cricketers havebeen called up from the national team by playing in high-performance andimprov
25 cricketers selected for HP camp
The Bangladesh national team camefrom England, 'A' team is busy in Sylhet. This time the high-performance unit(HP) will enter the field. HP's new coach David Hemp begins under the
Bangladesh A, HP Unit to face off
Bangladesh's fringe players will get match practice as Bangladesh A and BCB High Performance Unit are set to play a series in Chattogram.The sides will play three one-dayers on Sep
Champaka Ramanayake's contract with BCB set to be extended
Sri Lanka's former fast bowler Champaka Ramanayake's coaching contract with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to be extended.The 56-year-old is associated with the High Per
Tamim, Akbar put on six-hitting show in Mirpur
Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Akbar Ali's swashbuckling innings have been highlights of Bangladesh HP (High Performance) Unit members' first T20 clash at Mirpur.Winning the toss, Tanzid a
Naim, Tamim impress in HP one-dayer
Bangladesh HP (High Performance) Unit batters have shined in a 50-over warm-up game at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Towhid Hridoy's Team 'B' left with a comprehensive
Akbar, Naim shine in HP warm-up
Team 'A', led by Afif Hossain took on Naim Sheikh's Team 'B' in the two-day warm-up match at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.[caption id="attachment_152981" align="
Bangladesh HP tour to Sri Lanka likely to be called off
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unlikely to send its High-Performance team as planned earlier, along with the national team to Sri Lanka, it is reliably learnt here.The proposal
Shanto slams ton, Bangladesh HP team occupy day one against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh High Performance team have made strong position against visiting Sri Lanka Emerging team at stumps of the first day of first unofficial Test.[caption id="attachment_1277