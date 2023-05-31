
Bangladesh Emerging Women News
thumb

BCB arranges camp in different way for Women's Emerging Team preparation

The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) announced the 14-member squad for the Women's Emerging Asia Cup to beheld in Hong Kong on Monday (May 29). The team will leave the country on thes

thumb

South Africa Emerging rattled for 92, Bangladesh seal series

Bangladesh Emerging Women have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against South Africa Emerging Women's team. The hosts dominated in the third ODI to take a si

thumb

Nigar tons up as Bangladesh Emerging take 2-0 lead

Bangladesh Emerging Women have comprehensively beaten South Africa Emerging Women by seven wickets in the second one-day match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.[caption id="

thumb

Bangladesh Emerging women defend 195 vs South Africa

Bangladesh Emerging women have sealed a 54-run victory in a low-scoring first one-day match against South Africa Emerging women at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.[caption id=

