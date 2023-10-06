Ban vs Afg News
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd Match, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Now it's time for the battle between 8th ranked Bangladesh and 9th ranked Afghanistan. The third ODI of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket As
Shanto, Miraz tons help Bangladesh win the do or die match in Asia Cup
Bangladesh thumped Afghanistan by 89 runs in a do or die match in Asia cup on Sunday (3rd September) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Bangladesh lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with their gu
Shanto, Miraz ton set up a massive total in do or die match in Asia Cup
Bangladesh lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with their gun batting when the odds came against them. Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Najmul Shanto and Miraz's glorious inn
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match 4 Asia Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The fourth game of the 2023 Asian Cup is scheduled to be Group B Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (BAN vs AFG) on Sunday (3 September) at Gaddafi Stadium (Lahore).Get ready for an intense
Taskin's firing spell aids Bangladesh win the second T20I and clinch the series by 2-0
Bangladesh have beaten Afghanistan by 6 wickets to clinch the T20I series on Sunday (16th July) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.Winning the toss Bangladesh opted to
Towhid Hridoy special gives Bangladesh a memorable victory over Afghanistan
Bangladesh won a thriller against Afghanistan by 2 wickets on Friday (14th July) at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Shamim Hossain and Towhid Hridoy's fantastic partn
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st T20, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Bangladesh and Afghanistan will face off in the first game of the two-game T20I series on Friday, July 14. The competition will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadiu
Shoriful Islam's firing spell flattens Afghanistan to avoid whitewash
Bangladesh have beaten Afghanistan by 7 wickets to avoid the cleansweep and salvage the lost respect. Shoroful Islam's onburst and Litton's brilliant fifty led team tigers to their
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran's record breaking opening partnership demolishes Bangladesh to secure the series
Afghanistan thumped Bangladesh by 142 runs to secure the series by 2-0 with 1 match to spare. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran were stars with the bat while Mujeeb, Rashid and Fa
Tamim Iqbal announces shocking retirement from international Cricket
Tamim Iqbal announced shocking retirement from international Cricket on Thursday, 6th July.After a heavy loss against Afghanistan last night by 17 runs in DLS method at Zahur Ahmed
Fazalhaq Farooqi's fantastic spell before Zadran's gutsy 41* help Afghanistan go 1-0 up in the series
Afghanistan won the first ODI against Bangladesh by 17 runs in DLS method on Wednesday (5 July) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong. A clinical display from every departme
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 1st ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
After Bangladesh won the one-off Test against Afghanistan by a historic margin of 546 runs, Bangladesh will now claim another ODI series win at home. The Tigers take on Afghanistan