Azmatullah Omarzai News
Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai star in Afghanistan's series clinching win
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 57 runs on Tuesday (19th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium to seal the series by 2-1. A fine 72 run innings from Ibrahim Zadran and 4 fer from Azmatolla
Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left
Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153
Rangpur Riders win big against Durdanto Dhaka
In the twelfth match of the 10thseason of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka facedeach other. Batting first against Dhaka, Rangpur collected 183 runs.
Shakib's void was fulfilled by Babar in the team, says Hasan
Rangpur Riders won against SylhetStrikers in the first match of the day in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).By batting first, Sylhet made a collection of 120 runs. In reply, Ran
Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet
Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling
UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series
United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t
Bangladesh's Ziaur Rahman helps Northern Warriors defend 79-run in Abu Dhabi T10
Northern Warriors displayed theart of defending a moderate total and sunk Delhi Bulls by 13 runs in the 25thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi’s bowling
Gerald Coetzee, Van Der Dussen script South Africa's dominating win over Afghanistan
South Africa thumped Afghanistan by 5 wickets on Friday (10th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Four fer from Gerald Coetzee and fifty from Rassie Van Der Dussen helped S
Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four fer before Azmatullah's blitzkrieg 73* help Afghanistan win over Sri Lanka
Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by on Monday (30th October) at Pune. Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four wicket haul before Azmatullah Omarzai's quick-fire 73 helped Afghanistan chase dow
Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023
Afghanistan has announced a full-strengthsquad ahead for the upcoming Asia Cup. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the teamas usual. There are a total of 17 cricketers in the squad.The
Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Jonathan Trott has had a busytime on the Bangladesh tour. In addition to training the Afghans, he had todeal with the media had to be regularly dealt with. This time the news of th
Mahedi stars in Rangpur's 5-wicket comfortable win
Rangpur Riders have defeatedDhaka Dominators by 5 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) on Monday. Batting first, Dhaka set Rangpur a target o