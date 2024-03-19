
Azmatullah Omarzai News
thumb

Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai star in Afghanistan's series clinching win

Afghanistan beat Ireland by 57 runs on Tuesday (19th March) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium to seal the series by 2-1. A fine 72 run innings from Ibrahim Zadran and 4 fer from Azmatolla

thumb

Afghanistan lose ODI series against Sri Lanka with one match left

Afghanistan scored 128 runs forthe loss of two wickets in 26 overs. It's safe to say that a 308-run target ison the way to victory. But cricket is a game of uncertainty. 143 to 153

thumb

Rangpur Riders win big against Durdanto Dhaka

In the twelfth match of the 10thseason of the Bangladesh Premier League, Rangpur Riders and Durdanto Dhaka facedeach other. Batting first against Dhaka, Rangpur collected 183 runs.

thumb

Shakib's void was fulfilled by Babar in the team, says Hasan

Rangpur Riders won against SylhetStrikers in the first match of the day in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).By batting first, Sylhet made a collection of 120 runs. In reply, Ran

thumb

Babar Azam stars in Rangpur's win against Sylhet

Rangpur Riders got a hard-earnedwin against Sylhet Strikers in the 7th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Pakistan star Babar Azam fought alone for Rangpur after falling

thumb

UAE clinch 11-run win against Afghanistan to level series

United Arab Emirates (UAE) have defeatedAfghanistan by 11 runs in the second T20I full of thrill and drama. As aresult, the series is now tied at 1-1.UAE won the toss and elected t

thumb

Bangladesh's Ziaur Rahman helps Northern Warriors defend 79-run in Abu Dhabi T10

Northern Warriors displayed theart of defending a moderate total and sunk Delhi Bulls by 13 runs in the 25thmatch of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Delhi’s bowling

thumb

Gerald Coetzee, Van Der Dussen script South Africa's dominating win over Afghanistan

South Africa thumped Afghanistan by 5 wickets on Friday (10th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Four fer from Gerald Coetzee and fifty from Rassie Van Der Dussen helped S

thumb

Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four fer before Azmatullah's blitzkrieg 73* help Afghanistan win over Sri Lanka

Afghanistan crushed Sri Lanka by on Monday (30th October) at Pune. Fazalhaq Farooqi's deadly four wicket haul before Azmatullah Omarzai's quick-fire 73 helped Afghanistan chase dow

thumb

Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup 2023

Afghanistan has announced a full-strengthsquad ahead for the upcoming Asia Cup. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the teamas usual. There are a total of 17 cricketers in the squad.The

thumb

Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Jonathan Trott has had a busytime on the Bangladesh tour. In addition to training the Afghans, he had todeal with the media had to be regularly dealt with. This time the news of th

thumb

Mahedi stars in Rangpur's 5-wicket comfortable win

Rangpur Riders have defeatedDhaka Dominators by 5 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) on Monday. Batting first, Dhaka set Rangpur a target o

