Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector
Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed
Azhar Ali is the latest Pakistani batsman to complete 16,000 first class runs
Former Pakistan Test cricketer Azhar Ali has achieved another milestone in his cricket career at the current edition of County Champions in England.Former Pakistani cricketer Azhar
Worcestershire's Azhar Ali is world class player, says Sussex coach Farbrace
SUSSEX head coach Paul Farbrace described Worcestershire's Azhar Ali as a "world-class player in all conditions" after the former Pakistani international batsman produced brilliant
Guard of Honor for Azhar Ali as he leaves the field for the last time
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali was sacked for a duck and received an honor guard in his final Test innings of his career against England in Karachi.Veteran middle-order Pakistan batsma
Azhar Ali receives a signed shirt and shield from teammates ahead final innings
Pakistan's might has produced world-class bowlers over time, but many of its batsmen have also excelled at check cricket. was a squad member azhar ali who received sincere tributes
Azhar Ali set to retire from Test cricket after Karachi match against England
Azhar Ali, one of Pakistan's mostsuccessful batters, will retire from Test cricket after Saturday's third Testagainst England. Azhar is Pakistan's fifth-best run-scorer in Tests wi
England secure thrilling victory in final session
The first match of thethree-match Test series between Pakistan and England changed from moment tomoment on the final day. The Pakistani batters put up a wall of resistanceafter Eng
Babar scores century but England take advantage in the last session of day three
Four wickets in the last sessiongave the first Test a little excitement after Pakistan went toe-to-toe in replyto England’s mammoth 657 in the first innings.Pakistan trailed by 158
Azhar Ali drop extreme short of the century again in county cricket
Middle-order batsman in Pakistan Azhar Ali, who represents Worcestershire at the ongoing 2022 County Championship, was out of touch early in the season and only managed to hit doub
The Azhar Ali Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Azhar Ali, a Pakistani cricketer and Test captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, was born on February 19, 1985 in the Punjab province of Pakistan. He is a right-handed opening batsm
Azhar Ali is looking forward to join Worcestershire for the County Championship this season
Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is looking forward to joining Worcestershire in the County Championship this season.The 37-year-old batsman was previously part of Somerset in 2018
Pakistan announce 12 man squad for Chattogram Test
A 12-member Pakistan squad has been announced for the first Test (Chittagong Test) of the two-match Test series between host Bangladesh and visiting Pakistan. A day before the matc