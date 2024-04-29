Axar Patel News
I don’t think he’s good enough to bat at No. 7 in a World Cup side: Moody on Jadeja
Former Australia cricketer TomMoody has expressed doubts about Ravindra Jadeja's ability to perform asIndia's No.7 batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Moody believes that thispos
All-rounder's role is threatened" due to the 'Impact Player' rule: Axar
Axar Patel, a proficient batter as well as a skilled left-arm spinner, expresses concern that the "all-rounder's role is threatened" due to the 'Impact Player' rule. He joins the r
Pant, Warrier shine in Delhi's narrow margin win over Gujrat
Delhi Capitals beat Gujrat Titans by a narrow margin of 4 runs on Wednesday (24th April) at Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, Delhi. Rishabh Pant's impressive 88* off 43 including a 31
Mohit Sharma achieves an unwanted record in IPL
Mohit Sharma had a day to forget as he bowled the most expensive spell in the history of IPL. He got this unwanted record against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (24th April). Mohit Sh
"It has been difficult for the bowlers"- Axar Patel slams impact player rule
Axar Patel has lashed out on the IPL's impact player rule and said that his batting position has been affected by Impact Player rule.Axar PatelThe Impact Player rule, introduced in
IPL 2024: Watch - Axar Patel pulls off a one-handed stunner in MI vs DC clash
The Delhi Capitals all-rounder Axar Patel took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Ishan Kishan against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The moment took place d
Vice-captain does not have any value these days: Aakash Chopra
The ultimate role of a vice-captain is to provide support to the captain and step in when the captain is unavailable. For the record, the vice-captain is regarded as a second-in-co
All round India too good for Australia as they win the series by 4-1
India have beaten Australia by 6 runs on Sunday (3rd December) to wrap up the series by 4-1. Axar Patel's all round brilliance both with bat and ball helped India win over Australi
Spinners make merry as India wrap the series by 3-1 with 1 game to spare
India crashed Australia by 20 runs on Friday (December 1st) in Raipur. Rinku Singh's blitzkrieg 46 off 29 and Jitesh Sharma's 35 off 19 balls helped India to post 174 on the board.
I’m used to it now: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on his exclusion from World Cup squad
India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal saidhe is "used to" being left off teams after not making the Indian teamfor the 2023 World Cup. The legspinner took part in the 2019 World Cup, but
Ravichandran Ashwin hints at retirement
Many of the senior players in theIndian team are slowly moving away from the national team. The list is longwith Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma. Ravi
R Ashwin to replace Axar Patel in India's World Cup squad
Indian national cricket team's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will reportedly replace left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel in India's final 15-man squad for the IC