Australia women's cricket team News
"I was in denial"- Meg Lanning reveals the reasons behind her shocking retirement

Former Australia women's team captain Meg Lanning has revealed the reasons behind her shocking retirement all of a sudden.Meg LanningMeg Lanning retired from all forms of Cricket i

Meg Lanning announces shock retirement from international cricket

Meg Lanning, captain of theAustralian Women's team who won four T20 World Cup titles, an ODI World Cuptitle, and a Commonwealth Games title, has retired. She suddenly retired at th

Meg Lanning could return to cricket with West Indies series in October

Alyssa Healy is holding out hopethat Meg Lanning will be able to make a comeback to cricket in time for thehome series against the West Indies in October, and she is ready to step

