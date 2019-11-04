Australia vs Sri Lanka 2019 News
Steve Smith raised another controversy in international cricket
Former Australian captain Steve Smith has repeatedly become a habit of engaging in controversy. He again got involved in the debate on Friday, November 1.This was the third T20 mat
Andrew Tye ruled out for up to four months due to elbow injury
Australia have suffered a major blow ahead of the rest of the summer as pacer Andrew Tye has been ruled out for at least three to four months on account of elbow injury.Tye will un
Watch: Warner survives as bails deny a wicket for Sri Lanka
Australian left-handed opening batsman, David Warner had a lucky survival in the third T20I against Sri Lanka as bails saved him from getting out.Australia completed a dominant whi
Incredible Warner steers Australia to sweep series against Sri Lanka
On home soil, David Warner made an all brilliant come back and paved Australia's way to sweep the T20I series against Sri Lanka cleanly.With a seven wicket victory in the third and
Sri Lankan four cricketers provided in-competition dope test
Bipin DaniFour members of the current Sri Lankan T-20 squad provided their "In-competition" doping test ahead of the T-20I match against Australia, it is learned here.The tests wer
Watch: Gunathilaka hits Stanlake for an exquisite six
Sri Lanka's opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka rode upon Aussie pacer Billy Stanlake to take 12 runs off the fourth over of the Lankan innings during the second T20 international
Kasun Rajitha downhearted and advised to be "mentally tough"
Bipin DaniSri Lankan fast bowler Kasun Rajitha wants "to forget" the Sunday's T20I match against Australia as quickly as possible.The 26-year-old right-arm fast bowler conceded 75
Australian umpires are more safety cautious
Bipin DaniLast week Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison surprised everyone by becoming the water boy in a warm-up match (Canberra) against visiting the Sri Lankan team. On Sun
Warner joins Maxwell and Watson in unique record
On his 33rd birthday on Sunday, David Warner joined Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson as the only Australians to score international hundreds in all three formats of the game.Riding o
Warner donates MOTM prize money to Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation
David Warner was awarded man of the match for his tremendous knock of 100* from 50 balls which guided Australia to a mammoth win against Sri Lanka in the first T20I.It was a specia
Warner's fiery hundred demolish Sri Lanka
David Warner's fiery knock and lethal bowling from the hosts outclassed Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Adelaide Oval. The men in black won by a massive margin of 134 runs.Retur
Australia call up Sean Abbott after five years
Pacer Sean Abbott has been included in the Australia's T20 squad as other pacer Andrew Tye is ruled out from the series on account of elbow injury. Abbott is expected to earn his f