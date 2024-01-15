
Australia vs Pakistan 2023 News
The story behind Warner's baggy green cap reveals

The mystery of Warner's missingbaggy green hat is finally solved. Originally, Warner's backpack came with therest of the backpack. The Sydney match was Warner'sfarewell Test. Where

ICC rejects Khawaja's armband sanction appeal

The International Cricket Council(ICC) has rejected Usman Khawaja's appeal against the sanction, so hisreprimand for wearing a black armband into the field during the first Testaga

Abrar Ahmed may face punishment from PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)is dissatisfied with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who did not follow the orders ofthe medical panel to rehabilitate from a possible nerve-related issue.

Cummins not interested in disrupting batting order by sending Smith at top

Australia opener David Warner bidfarewell to Test cricket. Naturally, a topic is now circulating in Australia cricket,after Warner's retirement, who will play in the opening? So fa

Hafeez defends decision of resting Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Hafeez, the director ofthe Pakistani team, has justified the choice that Pakistan made to line upwithout the leading fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi in the third Test matc

Pakistan gift special signed jersey to retiring David Warner

A Babar Azam jersey that had beenautographed by the whole Pakistan squad was delivered to David Warner as aparting gift from the Pakistan team. Shan Masood, the captain of the Paki

It's going to be hard to replace Warner: Cummins

Australia will not find it easyto replace David Warner in Test cricket, according to captain Pat Cummins.Australia said farewell to DavidWarner from Test cricket as the third Test

Pakistan openers start new year with an unwanted record

The new year 2024 has started.And in this new year, Pakistan's two openers Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayubhave made an unexpected record. Both of them started the new year by scori

Wasim, Waqar criticize Pakistan's decision to rest Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's team management hasrested left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the Sydney Test. Many are surprisednot to see him in the XI. Pakistan's two legendary pacers Wasim Akram

Big call to be without Shaheen Afridi for the Sydney Test: Harsha Bhogle

Who is Pakistan's number-onepacer at the moment? If you ask this question, anyone will close their eyes andsay the name of Shaheen Shah Afridi. It is not wrong to say that Shaheen

Australia Prime Minister lauds Khawaja's bravery

Anthony Albanese, the PrimeMinister of Australia, has lauded Usman Khawaja for his bravery in battlingwith the intention of demonstrating sympathy with those who have been affected

Shaheen Afridi rested, Imam dropped for third Test against Australia

Pakistan has announced theplaying XI for the third and last Test of the series against Australia in Sydneystarting tomorrow (January 3). To better manage his workload,Pakistan's vi

