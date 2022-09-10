Australia vs New Zealand 2022 News
Finch announces retirement from ODI cricket
Aaron Finch has declared that hewould retire from one-day internationals following Sunday's final ODI againstNew Zealand in Cairns. Next month, he will continue to serve as captain
Australia crash New Zealand in low-scoring encounter to seal series
Australia have outplayed NewZealand in all the sectors in the second ODI to clinch the Chappell-Hadleeseries in Cairns on Thursday (September 7). They beat the visitors by 113 runs
Carey, Green drive Australia to victory despite top order’s failure
Australia have grabbed athrilling 2-wicket win against New Zealand on Tuesday (September 6) and leadthe Chappell-Hadlee series by 1-0. After the collapse of the top-order, AlexCare
Australia release 2021-22 fixtures including Ashes
Australia Men are set to play Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the 2021-22 home summer.Australia will play 15 international matches (6 Tests, 3 ODIs and 6 T20Is)