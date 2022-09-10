
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Australia vs New Zealand 2022
Australia vs New Zealand 2022 News
thumb

Finch announces retirement from ODI cricket

Aaron Finch has declared that hewould retire from one-day internationals following Sunday's final ODI againstNew Zealand in Cairns. Next month, he will continue to serve as captain

thumb

Australia crash New Zealand in low-scoring encounter to seal series

Australia have outplayed NewZealand in all the sectors in the second ODI to clinch the Chappell-Hadleeseries in Cairns on Thursday (September 7). They beat the visitors by 113 runs

thumb

Carey, Green drive Australia to victory despite top order’s failure

Australia have grabbed athrilling 2-wicket win against New Zealand on Tuesday (September 6) and leadthe Chappell-Hadlee series by 1-0. After the collapse of the top-order, AlexCare

thumb

Australia release 2021-22 fixtures including Ashes

Australia Men are set to play Afghanistan, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the 2021-22 home summer.Australia will play 15 international matches (6 Tests, 3 ODIs and 6 T20Is)

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.