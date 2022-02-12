Australia vs India 2020/21 News
Rahane criticizes former coach regarding historic series incident
India had a memorable tour of Australia last season. The series conquered under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane got the badge of historical fame. However, this time Rahane himse
Pink-ball Tests, New heroes, Gabba win: India's road to the WTC Final
India are probably in a drought for an ICC trophy win for a considerable time. They came closer to the trophies in some of the previous tournaments. But they were unable to conquer
They're very good at niggling you: Paine hits out at Team India
Australia captain Tim Paine has taken a dig at Team India saying that India are very good at distracting the opponents with the things that really doesn’t matter at all.He pointed
Australia coach Langer rues docking WTC points
Justin Langer regrets Australia being 'slacky' on losing points due to slow over rate against India that cost them the World Test Championship final.Australia had not only lost the
Pant can give you heart attacks, heartaches, heartbreaks: India fielding coach
India fielding coach R Sridhar has termed the flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as one of the most fearless cricketers in the world right now.Talking about Pant, who top
Watch: Hazlewood didn't take too kindly to Pujara's gesture
Test cricket is the toughest challenge for any batsman in the world. The emergence of T20 cricket has indeed wiped away the fans' interest to follow traditional cricket. T20 cricke
Watch: Natarajan receives a grand reception in his home town
Indian left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan received a hero's welcome in his home town Chinnappampatti, after his arrival from Australia.Rahane and his men clinched a memorable Test se
Rahane posts emotional tweet after historic victory in Australia
Team India absolutely dominated the mighty Aussies at The Gabba. The visitors not only won the Brisbane Test but also secured their second Test series victory in Australian soil. T
Starc to undergo scan on hamstring after Gabba Test pain
Australia pacer Mitchell Starc's possible return to action with the Sydney Sixers is under cloud, as he will have to undergo scans on his hamstring first following the injury scare
Tim Paine hails Team India after historic Australia victory
Team India etched the name in the record books after scripting history at The Gabba. The Australian fortress was breached after Ajinkya Rahane &amp; Co won the Test by 3 wicket
Shastri gives credit to Kohli after Gabba win
Even though Virat Kohli missed the last three matches of the just concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India coach Ravi Shastri has credited the regular India captain for his side's s
Watch: Pujara battles series of deadly bouncers by Cummins
If there was one bowler who gave absolutely everything in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, then it has to be Pat Cummins. The No.1 ranked Test bowler was named the man of the ser