Australia vs India 2018-2019 News
thumb

Kohli greatest ever batsman to play in ODI cricket: Clarke

Former Australia captain Micheal Clarke hails Indian captain Virat Kohli as the best ever batsman in the ODI format.Clarke, who scored 8,643 runs in Tests and 7,981 in ODIs is rega

thumb

Gavaskar slams Cricket Australia for not giving proper prize money

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar has slammed Cricket Australia (CA) for giving only USD 500 to man of the series and for giving only one trophy.After the 2-1

thumb

Watch: Dhoni and Sanjay Bangar having some fun with the match ball

Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and batting coach Sanjay Bangar had a funny conversation after the match with the match ball.India have ended their long tour of Australia on

thumb

Langer hails Dhoni as superstar and an all-time great

Australia coach Justin Langer praises wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni after a brilliant show with the bat throughout the series.While youngsters are in the brink of their career see

thumb

Important thing is for me to bat where the team needs: Dhoni

Indian wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni played yet another match-winning innings to seal India's first ever bilateral series win in Australia.After being dropped in the T20I series,

thumb

Twitterati praises Dhoni special and India's dream series in Australia

Indian team and MS Dhoni are full among wishes in twitter for another special day at Melbourne.India started their long tour of Australia during November last year with the shortes

thumb

India end their dream tour of Australia on a high note with Dhoni special

India have ended their long tour of Australia on a high note as they won the decider and third game of the ODI series by three wickets.India started their long tour of Australia du

thumb

Watch: Umpire calls it a dead ball when Bhuvi bowls from behind the stumps

Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a delivery from behind the stumps and the umpire went onto calling it a dead ball in the third ODI at Melbourne Cricket Ground.Indian bowlers

thumb

Zampa, Stanlake included for series decider against India

Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa have been included in Australia’s XI for the third and final ODI against India.The two changed for the series decider of Gillette ODI against India co

thumb

Ganguly hails Dhoni's knock at Adelaide

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly termed the half-century of MS Dhoni at Adelaide Oval as a big positive for India.India are back into the three-match ODI series with a comforta

thumb

Kohli credits Adelaide win as MS Dhoni classic

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has credited the win in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval as a classic show from MS Dhoni.India are back into the three-match ODI series with a comfortable

thumb

Kohli, Dhoni execute India's win in second ODI against Australia

Virat Kohli's 39th ODI hundred and MS Dhoni's second successive fifty guided India gun down 299 in the second ODI against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.Crafting the rec

