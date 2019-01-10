Australia vs India 2018/19 News
Australia to wear classic retro ODI kit against India
Australia will turn back the time during the three-match ODI series against India as they are set to wear the green and gold kits that Allan Border's side wore during the correspon
Jones sees no chance of Australia against India
Dean Jones, the outspoken former Australia cricketer, decided not to hold back while talking about his country's chances in the upcoming high-voltage Test series against India.[cap
Sharma's last chance in Test cricket
Rohit Sharma has come back to the India Test squad following his rich vein of form in the recent limited-overs series against Windies at home.[caption id="attachment_109863" align=
Injury puts Prithvi in doubt for first Test
India face a huge injury scare ahead of their first Test against Australia, as the young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw is in doubt for the Adelaide Test starting from December 6.[ca
Smith, Warner to help Aussie bowlers combat Kohli
The absence of former Australia skipper Steve Smith in the upcoming Test series against India may come as a blessing in disguise, as he is going to play a new role to bring the vis
Laxman predicts India winners in Australia Tests
Many believe this is the best ever chance for India to record a rare and never-seen-before Test series vicory over Australia Down Under. And the belief has just got a new boost wit
Finch not alarmed by white-ball form
Aaron Finch, the limited-overs skipper of Australia, insisted on Saturday (November 24) ahead of the third and final T20I against India that he is not worried about his low-key for
Australia call up Starc for third T20I
Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc has been called up to Australia's T20 squad for the third and final 20-over match against India in Sydney.[caption id="attachment_109415" align="align
ICC slaps fine on Australia for slow over-rate
Australia have been slapped with a fine by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first T20I against India in Brisbane.[capti
Kohli is not as good as Dhoni, says Afridi
Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the best cricketers in the world, and the No.1 from India. But when it comes to his captaincy, many believe he is still a work in progress.[captio
Smith disappointed over CA's decision: Cummins
Former Australia captain Steve Smith is "disappointed" over Cricket Australia (CA)'s decision to not lift the ban imposed on the trio suspended over ball-tampering accusation.[capt
Kohli loses T20I record to Dhawan
While India lost the first T20I match at the Gabba against Australia by a narrow margin of four runs, skipper Virat Kohli also lost his grips on a record previously held by him.[ca