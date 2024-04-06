Australia cricket News
"Steve Smith Opens Up About Challenges as Test Opener After David Warner's Retirement"
The legendary Australian cricketer Steve Smith recently talked about the difficulties he's had adjusting to his new position as a Test opener. David Warner's decision to retire fro
England's Massive Loss Swings the Pendulum in Men's World Cup Standings
A few setbacks, a few comebacks and a couple of upsets made the points table intensely confusing.However, England’s agonizing defeat against Proteas has pushed them a
IPL strongest competition in the world: Hazlewood
Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood hailed the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the strongest T20 competition in the world. He feels the competition between the sides is always inte
Aussie cricketers stick with handshakes despite coronavirus threat
Aussie cricketers will continue to shake hands despite growing coronavirus threats, confirmed by the head coach Justin Langer on Monday.Previously English cricketers prohibited han
Starc cuts short SA tour to watch wife Alyssa Healy compete in T20WC final
Australia will be out of service of pacer Mitchell Starc for Saturday’s final one-day international against South Africa in Potchefstroom after he was permitted to leave the tour t
Pucovski to stay sidelined with eighth concussion
Australia's young batting talent Will Pucovski will remain sidelined to overcome concussion suffering.He was on Monday ruled out of Australia A's four-day clash with the England Li
Matt Renshaw to take a short break from cricket
Queensland and Australia opener Matthew Renshaw has decided to take a short break from cricket with an aim to freshen up after being dropped from Sheffield Shield game against Tasm
Darren Lehmann to undergo heart bypass surgery
Former Australia batsman and head coach Darren Lehmann will have heart bypass surgery later this week after suffering chest pains while watching his son play against the England Li
Ellyse Perry becomes most capped woman cricketer in T20Is
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday became the most capped player in the history of women’s T20Is.The 29-year old has appeared in 113 matches of the shortest format during
Will Pucovski retires hurt with concussion after bizarre fall out
Young Australian batsman Will Pucovski was forced to to retire hurt against England Lions on Sunday after suffering a bizarre concussion.22-year old Pucovski, the Cricket Australia
Aussie U-19 star Jake Fraser-McGurk sent home after attacked by monkey
Australian Under-19 star Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa for precautionary medical treatment after a monkey scra
Australia to host Indoor Cricket World Cup 2020 in Melbourne
Australia are set to host the eleventh Indoor cricket World Cup in 2020 in Melbourne from October 10 to 17 this year. It is going to be the third Cricket World Cup for the country