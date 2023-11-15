Australia coach News
Andre Borovec to coach Australia for T20I series against India
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald will take a break and head home after the conclusion of the 2023 ICC World Cup. Assistant coach Andre Borovec will take charge of the senior te
Australia coach McDonald fears more COVID cases in squad
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald fears there are more COVID-19 cases in his T20 World Cup squad after Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade contracted the virus midway into their title d
Andrew McDonald Australian head coach tests Covid positive before the Sri Lanka tour
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald's tenure was met before it could even begin as he tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.Australia cricket team's newly appoi