Asian Cricket Council News
One more team will featur as ACC reveals complete schedule for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that the upcoming T20I Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, commences from July 19th. This tournament will f
Important decisions to be made in ACC AGM meeting
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) ofthe Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will take place in Bali, Indonesia. Whereseveral important decisions will be made. ACC president and BCCI secreta
ACC releases fixtures for 2024
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC)has announced the schedule of all matches for 2024. Although there is no men'sAsia Cup this year, there are important tournaments like the women's As
ACC Announces Schedule for U-19 Asia Cup
The ACC has announced the schedules for the upcoming 2023 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup, to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates from December 8-17.The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has a
ACC and SLC announce USD 50,000 reward for groundmen, curators
As the rumors of the Asia Cup notbeing held in Pakistan spread, when alternative venues were being looked for,the name of Bangladesh also came up. However, due to the rainy season,
ACC calls for emergency meeting to finalize Asia Cup schedule
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has called an emergency meeting in Dubai for Sunday to discuss and set the schedule for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) h
ACC announce emerging women’s Asia Cup 2023 Schedule
Cricket Hong Kong and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) are pleased to announce Hong Kong as the host of the upcoming Asian Cricket Council Women's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup to be
Bangladesh umpire Shathira Jakir Jessy appointed to officiate Women's Emerging Asia Cup
Promotion and expansion ofwomen's cricket is increasing all over the world. Bangladesh is not also exceptionalin this case. Along with women cricketers, women umpires are also impr
Sethi's comments on a social media platform are baseless: ACC
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC)has hit back at Najam Sethi's criticism of Jay Shah over the release of the2023 and 2024 cricket schedules. The statement of the head of the Pakistan
UAE to host Asia Cup 2022
Putting an end to all the dramaand speculation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that the AsiaCup will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates. This year's Asia Cup will
PCB gives up Asia Cup hosting battle
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani on Friday (March 6) admitted that Pakistan have given up battling for the Asia Cup 2020 to be held in Pakistan, and they would not
ACC meeting postponed for Corona virus scare
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting scheduled to be held in Dubai on Tuesday has been postponed after multiple members including the President of the Board of Control for Crick