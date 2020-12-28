Arun Jaitley News
Arun Jaitley's bronze statue to be erected today
Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is all set to erect Arun Jaitley's bronze statue at the Stadium on 28th December, the birth anniversary of the late politician, who pa
Kotla should have been renamed after Jaitley when he was alive: Gambhir
After former Finance Minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away due to prolonged illness on August 24, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) decided to rename the
Feroz Shah Kotla to be renamed after the late Arun Jaitley
After former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley drew his last breath on August 24, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is planning to pay a fitting tribute to