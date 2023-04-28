
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Arjun Tendulkar News
thumb

Don't judge Arjun Tendulkar by his father's name, says Pragyan Ojha

Ever since Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in 2023, he has been compared to his father, Sachin Tendulkar.Former India spinner and IPL expert Pragyan Ojha thinks Arjun should be

thumb

IPL 2023: Former SRH coach Tom Moody says Arjun Tendulkar is certainly not a death over specialist

Arjun Tendulkar drew praise for his spectacular bowling performance in the 20th over against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.Arjun TendulkarT

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar expresses his delight after getting his first IPL wicket

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders recently at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the youngster didn't make an impact straightaway as he conceded 17

thumb

Sachin posts a heartwarming tweet after his son Arjun's match-winning final over against SRH

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar couldn't be any happier upon seeing his son Arjun Tendulkar weave the magic with the ball in the 20th over of Sunrisers Hyderabad's run-chase at Rajiv Ga

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar practices bowling pin-point yorkers

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar recently hogged the limelight after he made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. He bowled two over

thumb

Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar debuts, Marco-Duan become first twins to play in IPL

A couple of records were made inthe Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday. After father, Sachin Tendulkar, sonArjun Tendulkar put on the jersey of Mumbai Indians. Besides, two twin

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar hits century on Ranji Trophy debut, emulates his dad Sachin

Arjun Tendulkar followed hisfamous father Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a century in his Ranji Trophy debutat Porvorim on Wednesday. In addition, this was Arjun's first-class debut f

thumb

Preity Zinta takes Shahrukh, Azharuddeen and Sachin in Bangalore

Indian Premier League (IPL) is always full of dazzling performances. There are surprises in the auction too. This year’s auction isn’t different too. Especially because of the name

thumb

Arjun Tendulkar sold to Mumbai Indians

Sachin Tendulkar will now officially mentor his son Arjun, as the young Tendulkar has been bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction.The five-time IPL champions bought Arjun

thumb

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar grabs his maiden wicket for Mumbai

Arjun Tendulkar couldn't be happier after taking his first wicket in competitive cricket in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. The 21-year-old all-rounder announced his arrival by

thumb

Sachin's and Gavaskar's son accused of nepotism, Akash Chopra replies

After the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the cinema fraternity has been accused of nepotism. Therefore, people of different professions are raising questions about

thumb

Watch: Arjun Tendulkar's ball of the year

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar who is going places has once again hogged the limelight for his flamboyant display on the field. The bright prospect who broke into the India

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.