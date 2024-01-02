
Anthony Albanese News
thumb

Australia Prime Minister lauds Khawaja's bravery

Anthony Albanese, the PrimeMinister of Australia, has lauded Usman Khawaja for his bravery in battlingwith the intention of demonstrating sympathy with those who have been affected

thumb

Australian PM hosts Pakistan cricket team at Australia Parliament

The Pakistan men's cricket team was invited to Canberra on December 5, 2023 for a ceremony hosted by Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese.The Pakistan cricket team visit

thumb

CA confirms Prime Minister's XI match against Pakistan, tickets on sale

Cricket Australia (CA) is pleasedto announce that tickets are now on sale for the Prime Minister’s XI matchagainst Pakistan at Manuka Oval from 6-9 December 2023.The match returns

thumb

Great moment to witness two Prime Ministers in my Wacky golf-cart

India's honourable Prime Minister Narednra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached the Narendra Modi stadium and took a round of the massive sports arena on a

