Anthony Albanese News
Australia Prime Minister lauds Khawaja's bravery
Anthony Albanese, the PrimeMinister of Australia, has lauded Usman Khawaja for his bravery in battlingwith the intention of demonstrating sympathy with those who have been affected
Australian PM hosts Pakistan cricket team at Australia Parliament
The Pakistan men's cricket team was invited to Canberra on December 5, 2023 for a ceremony hosted by Australian Prime Minister (PM) Anthony Albanese.The Pakistan cricket team visit
CA confirms Prime Minister's XI match against Pakistan, tickets on sale
Cricket Australia (CA) is pleasedto announce that tickets are now on sale for the Prime Minister’s XI matchagainst Pakistan at Manuka Oval from 6-9 December 2023.The match returns
Great moment to witness two Prime Ministers in my Wacky golf-cart
India's honourable Prime Minister Narednra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese reached the Narendra Modi stadium and took a round of the massive sports arena on a