
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Announce Retirement
Announce Retirement News
thumb

Asad Shafiq announce retirement from international cricket; set to become Pakistan selector

Asad Shafiq announced his retirement from cricket on Sunday (December 10). He announced his decision after leading Karachi to victory in the final of the National T20 Cup. Karachi

thumb

Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. Imad, who worked for Pakistan TV channels after his 2023 World Cup snub, has thanked fans for t

thumb

Sunil Narine announces retirement from international cricket

Sunil Narine, all-rounder who won the 2012 T20 World Cup in West Indies, announced his retirement from international cricket on November 5. Narine, who played his last T20I against

thumb

David Willey announces Retirement from International Cricket after World Cup

England seamer David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup, unhappy at missing out on a central contract.England fast bowler David Willey announ

thumb

Steven Davies announces retirement after 20-year playing career

Somerset County Cricket Club today announced that Steve Davies will retire from the sport when his contract expires at the end of the season.Steven Davies, the former England wicke

thumb

Sohail Khan retires from international cricket

Former right-arm Pace bowler Sohail Khan announced his retirement from international and first class cricket on Sunday. However, he will continue to play in domestic white ball and

thumb

Ireland's Shauna Kavanagh announces retirement from international cricket

Shauna Kavanagh, Ireland's middle-order batsman, has announced her retirement from international cricket. The 31-year-old cricketer, who has performed well in Ireland's cricketing

thumb

Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all form of cricket

Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all format cricket. The 37-year-old announced his retirement in an emotional social media post on Thursday.Manoj Tiw

thumb

Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil announce retirement from international cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the retirements of fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam on Sunday.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the international re

thumb

South African pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket

Legendary fast bowler Shabnim Ismail today announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket for the Proteas Women, effective immediately, to focus on her family and

thumb

Joginder Sharma announce retirement from all forms of cricket

Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday 3 January. The 39-year-old is fondly remembered for his last-game heroics during the seco

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.