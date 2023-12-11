Announce Retirement News
Asad Shafiq announce retirement from international cricket; set to become Pakistan selector
Asad Shafiq announced his retirement from cricket on Sunday (December 10). He announced his decision after leading Karachi to victory in the final of the National T20 Cup. Karachi
Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket
Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. Imad, who worked for Pakistan TV channels after his 2023 World Cup snub, has thanked fans for t
Sunil Narine announces retirement from international cricket
Sunil Narine, all-rounder who won the 2012 T20 World Cup in West Indies, announced his retirement from international cricket on November 5. Narine, who played his last T20I against
David Willey announces Retirement from International Cricket after World Cup
England seamer David Willey will retire from international cricket at the end of the World Cup, unhappy at missing out on a central contract.England fast bowler David Willey announ
Steven Davies announces retirement after 20-year playing career
Somerset County Cricket Club today announced that Steve Davies will retire from the sport when his contract expires at the end of the season.Steven Davies, the former England wicke
Sohail Khan retires from international cricket
Former right-arm Pace bowler Sohail Khan announced his retirement from international and first class cricket on Sunday. However, he will continue to play in domestic white ball and
Ireland's Shauna Kavanagh announces retirement from international cricket
Shauna Kavanagh, Ireland's middle-order batsman, has announced her retirement from international cricket. The 31-year-old cricketer, who has performed well in Ireland's cricketing
Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all form of cricket
Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all format cricket. The 37-year-old announced his retirement in an emotional social media post on Thursday.Manoj Tiw
Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil announce retirement from international cricket
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the retirements of fast bowler Ehsan Adil and all-rounder Hammad Azam on Sunday.The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the international re
South African pacer Shabnim Ismail retires from international cricket
Legendary fast bowler Shabnim Ismail today announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket for the Proteas Women, effective immediately, to focus on her family and
Joginder Sharma announce retirement from all forms of cricket
Joginder Sharma announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday 3 January. The 39-year-old is fondly remembered for his last-game heroics during the seco