Andrew Tye News
thumb

Agar, Stoinis, Behrendorff and Tye opt for freelance cricket without WA contract

The landscape of Australian cricketer contracts is undergoing significant changes as Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Behrendorff, and Andrew Tye have been omitted from Western A

thumb

Aaron Hardie makes unwanted record in third T20I against India

It was a nightmare for bowlersduring the third Twenty20 International match between India and Australia,which took place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The batsmensc

thumb

Andrew Tye signs Northamptonshire in T20 Blast 2023

Australian seamer Andrew Tye has signed for the T20 Blast 2023 with Northamptonshire County Cricket Club (NCCC), the club announced on Wednesday.Andrew Tye, the Australian seamer,

thumb

Debutants Morrisville Samp Army marches off in style trouncing Team Abu Dhabi to finish third

Debutants Morrisville SAMP Armymarched off in style by bowling out Team Abu Dhabi for a paltry 48 runs in 8.4overs to record an emphatic 79-runs victory in the third place play-off

thumb

In shorter formats, bowlers win you tournaments, says Team Abu Dhabi’s Andrew Tye

The T10 format is considered tobe the fastest in the sport of cricket, with many players calling it a more batter-friendlyformat. Be that as it may, a few of the bowlers have left

thumb

Team Abu Dhabi- Delhi Bulls match ends in an exciting tie to lit up Abu Dhabi T10

Team Abu Dhabi and Delhi Bullsbattled hard for a victory but the match ended in a tie. The second match ofthe day in the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday at the Abu Dhabi Zayed Cricket stad

thumb

The Andrew Tye Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Andrew James Tye (born 12 December 1986) is an Australian cricketer who plays for the Australia national cricket team One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20

thumb

IPL: 5 cricketers who have been underutilized by CSK in IPL

One of the most loved franchises around the world, Chennai Super Kings always has a place in the hearts of the fans. They didn't fail to entertain their fans whenever they come on

thumb

Toss: Mosaddek, Saifuddin in as Bangladesh opt to bat first again

Bangladesh have won the toss andopted to bat first again against the visitors Australia in the last match of the five-match T20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. T

thumb

Live: Unchanged Bangladesh opt to bat first again

Bangladesh have won the toss and optedto bat first again against the visitors Australia in the fourth of five-match T20Iseries at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The hosts

thumb

Watch: Tye vomits on the field during T20I opener against Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricket team well and truly exposed Australia's frailties in the T20I opener atShere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Despite posting a low-scoring total in the first inn

thumb

We just want to find a way to go home: Maxwell

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said that Australian cricketers just want to find a way to go back home by any means at the end of Indian Premier Le

