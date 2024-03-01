Andrew Balbirnie News
Mark Adair's fierce bowling gives Ireland their first ever test match victory
Ireland thumped Afghanistan by 6 wickets on Friday (1st March) and created history in Abu Dhabi. Mark Adair's fifer in the first innings and 3 fer in the second innings kept Afghan
Zimbabwe win a thriller against Ireland to kick off the T20I series
Zimbabwe won a nail bitter against Ireland in the first T20I on Thursday (7th December) at Harare Sports Club, Harare. Sikandar Raza's all round brilliance took the home team in sa
Ireland name squad for England ODIs
Cricket Ireland has named a15-man squad that will play England in a three-match ODI series from September20-26.All-rounder Curtis Campher movesup from the middle order to replace A
Ireland announce squad for ODI World Cup Qualifier
Ireland have named a formidable15-man squad on Wednesday (May 24) for next month's crucial 10-team ICC CricketWorld Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.Andrew Balbirnie will lead thepace-hea
Bangladesh are a top-class international team: Balbirnie after defeat in second ODI
Bangladesh had the last laugh ina match full of excitement yesterday. The Tigers grabbed an excellent victoryagainst Ireland by 3 wickets. At the end of the match, Bangladesh are g
Ireland announce 15-member squad for Lord's Test
The 15-member team is led by Andrew Balbirnie, including some veteran activists and Irish regulars such as Mark Addair, George Dockrell, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker.Cricket Irel
Balbirnie ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI series, Stirling to lead the side
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirniehas been ruled out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Paul Stirling will leadthe Irish side in his absence.Balbirnie scored his eighth ODIcentury i
Ireland qualify for Super 12s eliminating two-time champions West Indies
Ireland have knocked out West Indiesfrom the group stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and secured the Super 12spot on Friday (October 21) in Hobart. They just crushed the two-tim
Ireland announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022
Skipper Andrew Balbirnie will lead a strong Irish squad at this year's ICC T20 World Cup after the European nation named their 15-man squad for the upcoming tournament on Tuesday.A
Andy McBrine left out of Ireland's T20 World Cup squad
Ireland have announced a strongsquad for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup, which starts next month. Thesquad is seen as one of Ireland's strongest World Cup squads to date.
Ireland-Zimbabwe second ODI called off due to wet outfield
The second ODI between Ireland and Zimbabwe was called off due to the wet outfield which made play impossible in the second half of the match.Zimbabwe are having a limited-overs ou
Campher returns, 3 uncapped players in Ireland T20I squad
Ireland have named 15-member squad on Wednesday (June 30) for the home series against South Africa next month. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the visitors starti