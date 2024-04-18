Anamul Haque Bijoy News
Abahani beat Sheikh Jamal by 10 wickets to have 11th win on the trot
Abahani Limited thumped Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 10 wickets on Thursday (18th April). Batting first, Nurul Hasan Sohan's side couldn't even stand tall infront of Taskin-Shori
Bijoy's fantastic hundred hands Abahani a comfortable win
Abahani Limited crashed Gazi Group by 7 wickets on Saturday (30th March) in Dhaka Premier League (DPL). Infront of the formidable bowling lineup of Abahani, barring Mehdy Maruf no
It is a good platform for me: Bijoy after scoring another century in DPL
Abahani Limited's opener AnamulHaque Bijoy hit a brilliant hundred against Gazi Group Cricketers. Thisright-handed player won the game by scoring a hundred runs and then left thepi
Khulna Tigers not worried about Pakistan players leaving from BPL
Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf,and Mohammad Wasim- all 3 are playing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) forKhulna Tigers. Keeping the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead, they have to go
Khulna Tigers beat Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets
Khulna Tigers are running at afast pace in this year's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This is their fourthconsecutive win. In the second match of the day, Khulna got a great vict
Bijoy donates man of the match prize money to cancer fighter
Khulna Tigers captain AnamulHaque Bijoy won the man of the match award after playing the match-winning inningsagainst Fortune Barishal. And he gave the entire money of the man of t
Khulna Tigers make two records against Fortune Barishal
The real heat of T20 is seen inthe second match of the day in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). KhulnaTigers have lost 1 wicket in 7 overs and have scored 90 runs in 7 overs.Two
Anamul Haque Bijoy to lead Khulna Tigers in BPL 2024
Anamul Haque Bijoy will be seen as the captain of the Khulna Tigers in the upcoming season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). A post from the team's official Facebook page con
I want to play for national team 10 more years: Bijoy
Anamul Haque Bijoy is one of theplayers who performed well in the national team. He had been performingconsistently in the national team since his debut. Then got injured in theWor
I can't be relieved: Hathurusingha rues losing Shakib before important Australia game
Chandika Hathurusingha, the headcoach of the Bangladesh team, cannot be relieved after losing captain Shakib AlHasan. He is not relieved because he has to play an additional cricke
Bashar explains reason behind Bijoy's inclusion in World Cup squad
Captain Shakib Al Hasan will missBangladesh's last match in the ODI World Cup. He fell down with a fingerinjury. Anamul Haque Bijoy has been called into the squad as Shakib'sreplac
Anamul Haque Bijoy replaces Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh's World Cup squad
Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup due to a finger injury. AnamulHaque Bijoy has been called into the team as his replacement. Bijoy