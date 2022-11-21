
Alviro Petersen News
thumb

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan shatters world records with record-breaking 277-run innings

Tamil Nadu batter NarayanJagadeesan has become the first player in the history of List A cricket toscore five consecutive hundreds. He surpassed former Sri Lankan batsman KumarSang

thumb

Sri Lanka Legends reach final comprehensively

Sri Lanka Legends have reached the final of the Road Safety World Series, a tournament organized with former cricketers. Earlier, India had confirmed the final of this tournament.

