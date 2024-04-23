Alick Athanaze News
Roston Chase to captain Windies 'A' for Nepal tour as Cricket Windies announce squad
The Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced their 15 men squad for the West Indies A team, which set to tour Nepal for a 5 match T20 series, commences from April 25th. Roston Chas
Australia grab dominant 8-wicket win against West Indies in third ODI
Australia made memorable their1000th ODI match in their history. They won the match against the West Indieswith 259 balls to spare and set a record for winning the match with the h
Ashwin, openers help India to go on top after day 1 in Dominica test
After getting kicked from World Cup Windies back in the longest format of the game, test cricket. And also India who were beaten by Australia in WTC final last month started their
Cornwall, Warrican named in West Indies squad for first India Test
West Indies are set to begin thenew cycle of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship with a series against India at home. The first Test will start on July 12 in Dominica.West Indi
It worked really nicely: Alick Athanaze reveals his conversation with Brian Lara
West Indies young batter AlickAthanaze hits the joint-fastest half-century on ODI debut on Friday (June 9)against United Arab Emirates (UAE). He smashed a 65-run innings from 45 ba
West Indies' Alick Athanaze makes world record on debut
Alick Athanaze played for WestIndies for the first time on Friday (June 9) against United Arab Emirates (UAE).And he set the world record in the match. He has written his name in t
Debutant Athanaze's quick-fire 65 after Sinclair's 4 wicket haul help Windies whitewash UAE
West Indies thumped United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets in the 3rd ODI to whitewash them in the ODI series before the World Cup Qualification.United Arab Emirates winning the toss an
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 4 wickets in low-scoring match
Bangladesh ‘A’ have lost to WestIndies ‘A’ by 4 wickets in a low-scoring match in the first match of thethree-match ODI series in St. Lucia on Tuesday (August 16). Even with a tota