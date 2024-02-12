Alex Hales News
Khulna Tigers sign Alex Hales and Wayne Parnell
England star batter Alex Hales isjoining Khulna Tigers in the Chattogram phase of the Bangladesh Premier League(BPL). South Africa's once world-beating pacer Wayne Parnell will als
Beach, golf, food, sun and cricket: England cricketer Alex Hales ‘loves’ winters in Abu Dhabi
‘I think I may have been born inthe wrong country,’ says Alex Hales as he comes down for a media interactionfollowing Team Abu Dhabi’s first game of the seventh season of Abu Dhabi
Northern Warriors’ Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai whip Team Abu Dhabi’s attack for a 10-wicket win
Northern Warriors opener KennarLewis and Hazratullah Zazai thrashed Team Abu Dhabi’s bowling attack to breezeto a ten-wicket win with one over to spare in the sixth match of the Ab
England Opener Alex Hales announces retirement from international cricket
Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. The England batsman has ended a nearly 12-year international career.Alex Hales has announc
ILT20 2024: List of retained and released cricketers
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)and International League T20 (ILT20) will be held at the same time. The ILT20has retained foreign star cricketers before the BPL draft list is made.
GT20 Canada 2023: Complete list of players, teams and coaches
The player draft for themuch-awaited Global T20 Canada 2023 was held in a hybrid-form on Tuesday night,14th June in Mumbai with representatives from each franchise joining fromdiff
Surrey Jaguars sign Litton Das in GT20 Canada
Bangladesh wicket-keeper batterLitton Das has got a team in the T20 franchise league of Canada. He hascricketers like Hales, Behrendorff, Lamichhane as his partner in the team.Apar
Alex Hales joins Islamabad United for remaining PSL matches
Islamabad United got a huge boost ahead of their next game in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 8 when Alex Hales joined the team.England star pacer Tymal Mills will miss the ongo
Hales to miss Bangladesh tour to play in PSL
Alex Hales has reportedly signed to play in the full Pakistan Super League with Islamabad United, meaning the 34-year-old will miss England's tour of Bangladesh in March.Alex Hales
Alex Hales can't wait to play in front of Islamabad United's home crowd
England batsman Alex Hales is delighted to return to Pakistan and represent Islamabad United in the upcoming eighth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL).With another exci
Mushfiqur surpasses Kohli and Hales to register new record
Bangladesh's experienced wicket-keeperbatter Mushfiqur Rahim has registered a new record in T20 cricket. He hassurpassed India star batter Virat Kohli and England star batter Alex
Sydney Thunder all out for 15- lowest total in T20 history
Sydney Thunder were bowled outfor an unbelievable 15 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League(BBL), a record low in a professional Twenty20 match.Adelaide won by 124 r