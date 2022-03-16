Alauddin Babu News
Mohammedan start DPL with defeat to Shinepukur
Mohammedan Sporting Club, without most of their star players, have begun their DPL 2022 campaign with a loss to Shinepukur Cricket Club.Shinepukur 250/7 (Sajidul 70, Babu 46*; Soum
Mushfiqur, Soumya hand Sylhet defeat on homecoming
Sylhet Sunrisers' arrival to the home, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, has not been on the positive side of the spectrum as Khulna Tigers triumphed over them by 15 runs in th
Mohammedan win first Super Over thriller in DPL history
Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have won as Mohammedan Sporting Club tied in the rain-affected first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Wedn
Tanzim, Mushfiqur make it 3 in 3 for Abahani
Abahani Limited have clinched their third successive win in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 with a nine-wicket triumph over Brothers Union in match 17 at Mirpur.The
Alauddin's hat-trick hands Brothers Union dominating win
Brothers Union have beaten Legends of Rupganj comfortably by 8 wickets in day’s first of three matches of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium i