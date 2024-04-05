Aiden Markram News
Markram, Abhishek star with the bat as Hyderabad beat Chennai
Sunrisers Hyderabad charred Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets on Friday (5th April) in Hyderabad. Fifty from Aiden Markram and a quick-fire 37 from the prodigious batter Abhishek Sh
Hyderabad batters fire up to beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians by 31 runs in a high scoring affair on Wednesday (27th March). Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram teared apart
Sunrisers Hyderabad breaks the record of RCB to post highest team total in the history of IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad have broken the record of Royal Challengers Bangalore to post highest team total in the history of IPL as Hyderabad have posted 277 runs eclipsed RCB's previous
Pat Cummins named Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2024
Australian World Cup-winningcaptain Pat Cummins has been appointed as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad inthe upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The team chose Cu
Sunrisers Eastern Cape win SA20 title
Batting first in the final,Sunrisers Eastern Cape made a huge collection of 204 runs. Durban’s SuperGiants could not match this huge target. Durban lost the final match by a hugema
India crash South Africa as they win the second test by 7 wickets to square the series
The shortest test match of all time in the history of 146 years test cricket have it’s result just in the 1.5 day. India beat South Africa by 7 wickets. Mohammad Siraj's 6 wicket h
Flurry of wickets in Cape Town as 23 wickets fall in the first day of second test
An absurd day of test cricket came to an end as the first day of the test match between South Africa and India saw a total 23 wickets fallen. Mohammad Siraj's onburst bundled South
South Africa announce three-format squads for India series
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announcedthe Proteas' three-format squad for the bilateral series against India. Theannounced Test squad is led by Temba Bavuma, who has been rested
Aiden Markram's fantastic 91 steers South Africa home in a thriller in Chennai
South Africa won a thriller by 1 wicket on Friday (27th October). Tabraiz Shamsi"s four fer before Aiden Markram's fantastic 91 helped them chase down the total. With the win, Sout
Aiden Markram reveals how Quinton de Kock adds value to the team
South African captain Aidem Markram couldn't have asked for a better performance from the team's opening batsman, Quinton de Kock for the way he is going about his work in the ongo
Mahmudullah Riyad's valiant hundred goes in vain as South Africa crush Bangladesh by 149 runs
South Africa crushed Bangladesh by 233 runs on Tuesday (24th October) at Wankhede Stadium. Quinton De Kock's fantastic 174 with Klaasen's unreal 90 off just 49 balls steered them t
South Africa's Wankhede festival continues as they muscle their way to 382
South Africa posted a mammoth 382 on the board on Tuesday (24th October) at Wankhede Stadium. Quinton De Kock's fantastic 174 with Klaasen's unreal 90 off just 49 balls steered the