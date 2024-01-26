
Ahrar Amin News
thumb

Rabby, Ariful star in Bangladesh U19's big win

After Ariful Islam's century,captain Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took 4 wickets to give Bangladesh a huge victoryin the ICC U19 World Cup . The young tigers defeated the underpowered Uni

thumb

Shihab-Ahrar's 109-run partnership gives Bangladesh U19 easy win

Bangladesh won the ICC U19 WorldCup 'A' group match by a big margin of 6 wickets. This 6-wicket win againstIreland paved the way for the Tigers to go to the next round. Bangladesh

thumb

Maruf Mridha, Ariful Islam inspire Bangladesh u-19s reach the final of ACC u-19 Asia Cup 2023

Bangladesh under 19 beat the India under 19 by 4 wickets to reach the final of Asia Cup u-19 2023. Maruf Mridha's four fer with the ball set the tone for the match as India were bu

