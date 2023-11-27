
Trending Now

Ahmedabad News
It was as quiet as a library: Pat Cummins recalls Virat Kohli's dismissal in ODI World Cup final

Australia defeated India by 6 wicketsin the ICC ODI World Cup final. A week after the final, Australian captainCummins is still reeling in those sweet memories. In a special interv

ICC decides to present all World Cup winning captains with special blazer

The final of the ICC ODI WorldCup 2023 is knocking at the door. Where India and Australia will fight for thesupremacy of ODI cricket.BCCI and ICC are taking variousinitiatives to m

Dravid disputes Ahmedabad and Chennai's 'average' pitches

Rahul Dravid has voiced his displeasurewith the two "average" pitch ratings that have been handed out by ICCmatch referees in the first 11 days of the 2023 ODI World Cup.India bowl

Danish Kaneria criticizes PCB on complaint against crowd at Ahmedabad

Former cricketer Danish Kaneria criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for complaining to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the behavior of spectators in Ahmedabad

This is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play: Sourav Ganguly

After getting blown out by India inAhmedabad on Saturday (October 14) former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly thinksit will be tough for Pakistan to make a comeback in the ODI World C

Shubman Gill to play in Ahmedabad against Pakistan former India chief selector MSK Prasad

Former India selector MSK Prasad believes opener Shubman Gill will be part of the Indian team's playing XI for the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan. Prasad claimed that Gill h

Pakistani players movement restricted in Ahmedabad

In a recent development, authorities in Ahmedabad have assured the Pakistan cricket team of strict security measures during their stay in the city. A meeting with senior officials

Shubman Gill to resume training in Ahmedabad today, Reports

Shubman Gill is likely to be back on the park today, possibly having his first training session in over a week. He has not featured since Team India's first training session in Che

Shubman Gill arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash

Shubman Gill has reached Ahmedabad ahead of India's clash with Pakistan on Saturday, October 14. Gill continues to recover from dengue fever and his participation in the game is un

11,000 security personnel for India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad

A senior officer announced onMonday that more than 11,000 personnel from various agencies, including GujaratPolice, NSG, RAF, and home guards, will be deployed in Ahmedabad and atN

BCCI announces sale of 14,000 additional tickets for India vs Pakistan match

Millions of spectators areeagerly waiting to watch the India-Pakistan match on the field in the ongoingICC World Cup. This time Narendra Modi Stadium has a capacity of more than 1l

India gets a threat to blow up Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium

The much-awaited ICC World Cuphas started. All over India will be enjoying the cricket festival for the nextone and a half months. But suddenly on Thursday, the Mumbai police depar

