It was as quiet as a library: Pat Cummins recalls Virat Kohli's dismissal in ODI World Cup final
Australia defeated India by 6 wicketsin the ICC ODI World Cup final. A week after the final, Australian captainCummins is still reeling in those sweet memories. In a special interv
ICC decides to present all World Cup winning captains with special blazer
The final of the ICC ODI WorldCup 2023 is knocking at the door. Where India and Australia will fight for thesupremacy of ODI cricket.BCCI and ICC are taking variousinitiatives to m
Dravid disputes Ahmedabad and Chennai's 'average' pitches
Rahul Dravid has voiced his displeasurewith the two "average" pitch ratings that have been handed out by ICCmatch referees in the first 11 days of the 2023 ODI World Cup.India bowl
Danish Kaneria criticizes PCB on complaint against crowd at Ahmedabad
Former cricketer Danish Kaneria criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for complaining to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the behavior of spectators in Ahmedabad
This is not the type of Pakistan team we used to play: Sourav Ganguly
After getting blown out by India inAhmedabad on Saturday (October 14) former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly thinksit will be tough for Pakistan to make a comeback in the ODI World C
Shubman Gill to play in Ahmedabad against Pakistan former India chief selector MSK Prasad
Former India selector MSK Prasad believes opener Shubman Gill will be part of the Indian team's playing XI for the 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan. Prasad claimed that Gill h
Pakistani players movement restricted in Ahmedabad
In a recent development, authorities in Ahmedabad have assured the Pakistan cricket team of strict security measures during their stay in the city. A meeting with senior officials
Shubman Gill to resume training in Ahmedabad today, Reports
Shubman Gill is likely to be back on the park today, possibly having his first training session in over a week. He has not featured since Team India's first training session in Che
Shubman Gill arrive in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan Clash
Shubman Gill has reached Ahmedabad ahead of India's clash with Pakistan on Saturday, October 14. Gill continues to recover from dengue fever and his participation in the game is un
11,000 security personnel for India-Pakistan World Cup match in Ahmedabad
A senior officer announced onMonday that more than 11,000 personnel from various agencies, including GujaratPolice, NSG, RAF, and home guards, will be deployed in Ahmedabad and atN
BCCI announces sale of 14,000 additional tickets for India vs Pakistan match
Millions of spectators areeagerly waiting to watch the India-Pakistan match on the field in the ongoingICC World Cup. This time Narendra Modi Stadium has a capacity of more than 1l
India gets a threat to blow up Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium
The much-awaited ICC World Cuphas started. All over India will be enjoying the cricket festival for the nextone and a half months. But suddenly on Thursday, the Mumbai police depar