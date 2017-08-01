
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2017 News
thumb

Afghanistan's maiden Test in the works

One of the newest members in the international Test arena, Afghanistan is in talks to play their 1st international Test match against Zimbabwe later this year. Afghanistan received

thumb

Zimbabwe bowled out for only 54 runs

Zimbabwe got bundled out for only 54 runs in the series deciding match against Afghanistan. The Asian side won by a huge margin of 106 runs in the rain affected match in Zimbabwe.

thumb

Afghanistan's nightmare fall down

Cricket is said to be the game of glorious uncertainty; can anyone measure the scale of uncertainty in a particular match? Like the one between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. When you a

