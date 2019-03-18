Afghanistan vs Ireland 2019 News
Afghanistan becomes second fastest country to secure maiden Test win
Granted Test status in 2017, Afghanistan secured their first Test on Monday in Dehradun beating Ireland by 7 wickets.[caption id="attachment_117372" align="aligncenter" width="1400
Afghanistan script first Test win
Afghanistan have secured their first victory in Test cricket. At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun, Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 7 wickets.Rashid Khan epitomize
Zahir, Sayed added to squad for Ireland Test
The uncapped players Zahir Khan and Sayed Shirzad have been added to the squad for the one-off Test against Ireland.Zahir was not included in the squad at first because the managem
Balbirnie masterclass brews Ireland's series leveling with Afghanistan
A superb unbeaten 145 from Andrew Balbirnie propelled Ireland to a four wicket win over Afghanistan in the third one day international and to level the series.At the Rajiv Gandhi I
Watch: Rashid khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls
Afghanistan have successfully clean sweep Ireland 3-0 in the T20I series after winning the final T20I comfortably by 32 runs.Afghanistan started off from where they exactly left of
Afghanistan clean sweep Ireland 3-0, Rashid grabs hattrick
Watch: Hazratullah Zazai's 162* in just 62 balls
Afghanistan have slammed Ireland to all parks in the second T20I as they break records at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehra Dun.[caption id="attachment_116485" al
Zazai, Afghanistan shatter world records
Afghanistan Board unveils squads for Ireland series
In latest news, Afghanistan Cricket Board unveiled the team's squads for full-fledged series against Ireland, which is scheduled to kick off in India later this month. There is a l
Dates of Afghanistan-Ireland series changed
Afghanistan and Ireland, who recently got their Test status will play three T20Is, five ODIs and one Test in Dehradun.The series between the two nations are set to start on Februar
Afghanistan set to face Ireland in full series next year
Test Cricket's newest addition Afghanistan and Ireland are set to battle against each other in a full series for the first time. They will play one Test, three T20Is and five ODIs