Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 2018 News
'Mustafizur was a magician'
Mustafizur Rahman has pulled off a thrilling three-run victory in the last over against Afghanistan to keep Bangladesh in contentions for Asia Cup final. Skipper Mashrafe Bin Morta
Sabbir breaches discipline once again
Sabbir Rahman, who is currently banned from domestic cricket, has breached the discipline once again. According to a report on Cricbuzz, the hard-hitting batsman was dropped for th
VIDEO: Afghanistan players' 'Naagin' dance after thrilling series win against Bangladesh
Afghanistan whitewashed Bangladesh team in the three-match Twenty20 International series. After losing first 2 games against Afghanistan, Bangladesh had a chance to win the final g
Shakib achieves elite double
Shakib Al Hasan has become only the third player ever to achieve a double of 10000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket after his only wicket in the third T20I against Afg
Live: Afghanistan bat first in last T20I
Afghanistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in the last of the three T20Is at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun.[caption id="attachment_99567" align="aligncen
Somehow now I don't find them to be representing Bangladesh: BCB President
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon believes players are carrying a below-par body language on the field since the departure of coach Chandika Hathurusingha
Preview: Bangladesh's pride all at stake
Before the start of the series, Bangladesh were in the back-foot as senior players Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan termed Afghanistan as favorites. But who knew, that Afghanist
Rubel gets demerit point for Code of Conduct breach
Fast bowler Rubel Hossain has been handed a demerit point and was given an official reprimand for breaching the ICC's Code of Conduct during his side's six-wicket loss in the seco
Live: Bangladesh bat first, make two changes
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun. It's a must win game for Tigers in order to save the three
Tigers rebound or series win for Afghans?
Afghanistan have put Bangladesh under fire after they handed the Tigers a cracking 45-run victory in the first T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Dehradun. The teams will
Rashid Khan becomes 2nd fastest to pick 50 wickets in T20Is
The Afghan sensation keeps on getting better with each passing game. Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in the first game of the three-match T20I series on June 3. Rashid Khan destroyed o
Walsh unhappy with Fizz's injury management
Mustafizur Rahman has been a big headache for Bangladesh nowadays due to his injury concerns. He has sustained an injury from IPL for the second time which ruled him out of Afghani