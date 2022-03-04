AFG vs BAN 1st t20I News
Things get simple when you are in rhythm: Liton
In the last T20 World Cup, Liton Das had to endure a lot of criticism. Due to which he was also dropped from the Pakistan series. Later, he returned with a strong performance. A
Skipper praises Liton-Nasum after the awaited victory
After losing 8 matches in a row in T20I, Bangladesh finally has tasted a victory. Liton Das paved the way for the victory by scoring a magnificenthalf century with the bat. Winni
Another milestone by Tiger ace all-rounder
Shakib Al Hasan is known for setting new records every often. The highest wicket-taker of the International Twenty/20 has set the record for most dot balls this time. At the same
World record by Bangladesh's left-armers
In the first match of the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by a massive margin of 61 runs. Hostshas set a world record in this match with
Mahmudullah promises to play aggresive cricket from the first ball in T20I series
He is seen as one of the best finishers in the country. Many call him a 'silent killer' because he has the ability to run and get his team out of trouble even in difficult situati
Tigers target Afghans to end win drought in T20Is
The T20 International series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will roll on from Thursday (March 3). The opening game of the two match series is scheduled to start at 3 PM local t
BCB boss don't rates Afghans better than Tigers in T20i
Afghanistan is ahead of Bangladesh in T20 in terms of ranking or statistics. However, BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon believes that playing aggressive cricket could bring Afghani
We can also score 40-45 runs during power play: Riyad
Power-play batting is a big cause of concern for Bangladesh in T20I Cricket. Despite the ideal opportunity to score a power-play run in T20, Tigers are always fragile in this zone
Tigers don’t afraid T20 strength of Afghans
Afghanistan's majestic rise in world cricket is mainly due to the T20 format. In this format, Afghans are better side than even Bangladesh. At least the statistics and rankings h
BAN vs AFG 1st T20I: Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Weather Report
Bangladesh and Afghanistan will host their first T20 match on Thursday, March 3, 2022. As we know, both teams' cricket board has opted for a 5-game international match. After succe