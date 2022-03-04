
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • AFG vs BAN 1st t20I
AFG vs BAN 1st t20I News
thumb

Things get simple when you are in rhythm: Liton

In the last T20 World Cup, Liton Das had to endure a lot of criticism. Due to which he was also dropped from the Pakistan series. Later, he returned with a strong performance. A

thumb

Skipper praises Liton-Nasum after the awaited victory

After losing 8 matches in a row in T20I, Bangladesh finally has tasted a victory. Liton Das paved the way for the victory by scoring a magnificenthalf century with the bat. Winni

thumb

Another milestone by Tiger ace all-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan is known for setting new records every often. The highest wicket-taker of the International Twenty/20 has set the record for most dot balls this time. At the same

thumb

World record by Bangladesh's left-armers

In the first match of the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan, Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by a massive margin of 61 runs. Hostshas set a world record in this match with

thumb

Mahmudullah promises to play aggresive cricket from the first ball in T20I series

He is seen as one of the best finishers in the country. Many call him a 'silent killer' because he has the ability to run and get his team out of trouble even in difficult situati

thumb

Tigers target Afghans to end win drought in T20Is

The T20 International series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will roll on from Thursday (March 3). The opening game of the two match series is scheduled to start at 3 PM local t

thumb

BCB boss don't rates Afghans better than Tigers in T20i

Afghanistan is ahead of Bangladesh in T20 in terms of ranking or statistics. However, BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon believes that playing aggressive cricket could bring Afghani

thumb

We can also score 40-45 runs during power play: Riyad

Power-play batting is a big cause of concern for Bangladesh in T20I Cricket. Despite the ideal opportunity to score a power-play run in T20, Tigers are always fragile in this zone

thumb

Tigers don’t afraid T20 strength of Afghans

Afghanistan's majestic rise in world cricket is mainly due to the T20 format. In this format, Afghans are better side than even Bangladesh. At least the statistics and rankings h

thumb

BAN vs AFG 1st T20I: Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Weather Report

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will host their first T20 match on Thursday, March 3, 2022. As we know, both teams' cricket board has opted for a 5-game international match. After succe

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.