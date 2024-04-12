Adam Milne News
Adam Milne and Fin Allen ruled out of Pakistan tour
Adam Milne and Fin Allen are ruled out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, which is set to be commenced from 18th April and the tour consists of a 5 match T20I series. Tom BlundellFin A
Fifties from Will Young and Nicholls flatten Bangladesh as New Zealand take the series by 2-0
New Zealand have annihilated Bangladesh by in the third ODI on Tuesday (26th September) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. Najmul Hossain Shanto's lone 76 and some s
Shanto's valiant fifty propels Bangladesh to 171
Bangladesh have posted 171 on the board in the third ODI against the Kiwis. Najmul Hossain Shanto's lone 76 and some supports from here and there helped Bangladesh post a below par
Live: Bangladesh bat first, Zakir Hasan makes debut
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first against NewZealand in the third and last ODI in Mirpur on Tuesday (September 26). Bangladesh have made several changes to thei
Milne ruled out of England series, Lister called up
Adam Milne can't play in thecurrent ODI series between New Zealand and England because of a minor hamstringissue. The pacer hurt his leg while working in Cardiff the day before the
Adam Milne given a NZC contract after five years
Fast bowler Adam Milne has been offered a central New Zealand Cricket (NZC) contract for the first time in five years.Adam Milne has been handed a central contract for New Zealand
Iftikhar heroic goes in vain as New Zealand win a last over thriller
New Zealand won the 3rd match by 4 runs with the help of Tom Latham (64 off 49), James Neesham (38-3) and Adam Milne (37-2) on Tuesday 18th April at the Gaddafi stadium. New Zealan
Haris Rauf's four wicket haul after Saim Ayub's fabulous 47 helps Pakistan clinch the first T20I
Pakistan thumped the Kiwis by a massive margin of 88 runs in the first T20I and went 1-0 up in the bilateral series.New Zealand owned the powerplayMatt Henry and Adam Milne ran rio
Milne runs riot as New Zealand level the series
New Zealand won the second T20I by 9 wickets and levelled the series against Sri Lanka. After winning the first T20I in superover Sri Lanka was buoyed and was eyeing to snatch the
Santner to lead New Zealand in India T20Is, Ben Lister earns maiden call-up
New Zealand have announced a15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India. Despite theabsence of experienced cricketers Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the squad i
Milne withdraws from NZ ODI series against Pakistan and India
Fast bowler Adam Milne has been dropped from New Zealand's upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan and India, the Black Caps announced on Monday.The Blackcaps
Another match ends in no-result as New Zealand win ODI series by 1-0
Another match in the NewZealand-India series ended in a no result due to rain on Wednesday (November30) in Christchurch as New Zealand took the three-match ODI series by 1-0. Itwas