ACSU News
BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers get fixing offer, make proper approaches to ACSU
There were some fixing issues inthe previous editions of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Since then, allthe players and the board have been warned, in no way should the black
Streak introduced Shakib with gambler
Shakib Al Hasan has been considered as poster boy of Bangladesh cricket. But he made a big mistake couple of years ago. He hid offer of match-fixing from a gambler to ICC, BCB or A
Three Bangladeshis under scanner: Gazi lashes out
Discarded Bangladesh spinner Sohag Gazi has brushed aside the allegations of corruption in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League.According to a report published in Bangladeshi national d
I'd have been banned for 5 or 10 years: Shakib reveals bookie's approach
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was given a two-year ban in October last year of which one year was suspension for concealing fixing offer from a bookie. He will have t
'I do not know anything till now' - BCB chief on Shakib's ban
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon says he did not know anything about the ban that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is going to impose on Shakib A
Mushfiqur was also under ACSU investigation
Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got a proposal from a fixer two years ago. But he didn't inform it to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Along with Shakib, Mushf
Shakib set to be banned by ICC
Tuesday morning in Dhaka has started with a massive blow as reports claim Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is going to be suspended by the International Cricket Cou
Afghan cricketer complains of bookie approach during Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2018 is now a few match away from the final contest of the title.Asia Cup 2018 has come under scrutiny after reports revealed of an Afghan cricketer was approached by an I