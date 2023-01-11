
ACSU News
thumb

BPL 2023: Sylhet Strikers get fixing offer, make proper approaches to ACSU

There were some fixing issues inthe previous editions of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Since then, allthe players and the board have been warned, in no way should the black

thumb

Streak introduced Shakib with gambler

Shakib Al Hasan has been considered as poster boy of Bangladesh cricket. But he made a big mistake couple of years ago. He hid offer of match-fixing from a gambler to ICC, BCB or A

thumb

Three Bangladeshis under scanner: Gazi lashes out

Discarded Bangladesh spinner Sohag Gazi has brushed aside the allegations of corruption in the recent Abu Dhabi T10 League.According to a report published in Bangladeshi national d

thumb

I'd have been banned for 5 or 10 years: Shakib reveals bookie's approach

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was given a two-year ban in October last year of which one year was suspension for concealing fixing offer from a bookie. He will have t

thumb

'I do not know anything till now' - BCB chief on Shakib's ban

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon says he did not know anything about the ban that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is going to impose on Shakib A

thumb

Mushfiqur was also under ACSU investigation

Bangladesh's ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got a proposal from a fixer two years ago. But he didn't inform it to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Along with Shakib, Mushf

thumb

Shakib set to be banned by ICC

Tuesday morning in Dhaka has started with a massive blow as reports claim Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is going to be suspended by the International Cricket Cou

thumb

Afghan cricketer complains of bookie approach during Asia Cup

Asia Cup 2018 is now a few match away from the final contest of the title.Asia Cup 2018 has come under scrutiny after reports revealed of an Afghan cricketer was approached by an I

